Nigeria Customs Evacuates Stranded Power Equipment From Apapa Ports

Nigeria Customs Service clears 98 containers of vital power infrastructure from Apapa and Tin-Can ports following government waivers. This move aims to boost the national grid and address persistent electricity shortages affecting citizens and businesses across the country.

The Nigeria Customs Service has officially begun the evacuation of 98 containers of critical power infrastructure equipment that have been stranded at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos. Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs, announced the commencement of this major logistical exercise on Friday during a flag-off ceremony in Lagos. The operation follows the approval of waivers on accumulated port charges by Taiwo Oyedele, the Minister of Finance, to facilitate the immediate release of the stalled consignments.

Strategic Waiver Approval and Port Operations

Taiwo Oyedele authorized the financial waivers to clear the backlog of equipment that had remained uncleared at the ports for periods ranging from 14 to 20 years. The initial phase of the evacuation involves the release of 44 containers from the ENL terminal, while the remaining 54 containers are being processed for evacuation from the APMT and Sun & Moon terminals. This coordinated effort is designed to swiftly remove the equipment from the congested port areas and transition it to its intended operational sites.

Also read Nigeria Customs Releases 300 Power Equipment Containers Stranded for Decades

Equipment Inventory and Technical Verification

The released consignments consist of high-capacity transformers, cables, switchgear, and other essential transmission components originally imported for the Federal Ministry of Power and key government agencies. These specific stakeholders include the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company. Adewale Adeniyi confirmed that technical experts will inspect every item immediately after its release to assess its physical condition and determine its suitability for deployment.

Ministerial Perspectives on Grid Expansion

Joseph Tegbe, the Minister of Power, highlighted that this equipment was procured specifically to expand Nigeria's transmission network and alleviate pressure on existing substations. He noted that the prolonged stagnation of these goods at the ports prevented their deployment to projects where they were critically needed. The minister explained that existing substations have continued to carry loads that new facilities were intended to share, which has placed significant strain on the electricity network and limited operational flexibility.

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Deployment Strategy and Future Grid Impact

Adewale Adeniyi stated that usable equipment will be deployed to ongoing and uncompleted transmission corridors and substations across the country, while obsolete items will be disposed of according to expert recommendations. Joseph Tegbe added that engineers will verify the inventory and conduct necessary tests before deployment, with some new equipment already slated for locations such as Kaduna, Lafia, and Kwale. The Nigeria Customs Service is collaborating with the Nigerian Ports Authority and maritime stakeholders to ensure the smooth execution of this priority processing.

Resolution of Operational Challenges

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, the Nigerian Independent System Operator, and various electricity distribution companies are expected to benefit from this clearance to address operational challenges responsible for recent declines in power generation. Nigerians and businesses continue to feel the impact of serious power cuts and loadshedding, making the swift deployment of this infrastructure vital. The successful evacuation of these containers represents a significant step toward improving electricity delivery and restoring stability to the national grid.