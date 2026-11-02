Nigeria Cracks Down on 258,000 Illegal University Admissions

The Nigerian Federal Government reveals 258,000 illegal university admissions, targeting institutions that deceive accreditation teams and bypass Central Admissions Processing System rules.

The Nigerian Federal Government has exposed a massive systemic breach in the higher education sector, revealing that tertiary institutions illegally admitted more than 258,000 students. This revelation highlights severe regulatory failures and deliberate attempts to circumvent national merit principles through unauthorized channels.

Massive Scale of Unauthorized Student Enrollment

Officials disclosed that the sheer volume of unauthorized enrollments represents a sustained abuse of statutory admission channels rather than isolated incidents. The Central Admissions Processing System serves as the official portal for these processes, yet numerous institutions bypassed it entirely. By creating illegal admission channels outside the official systems, universities deliberately circumvented national cut-off marks and government-approved carrying capacities. Minister Alausa stated that 58,000 students were illegally admitted into colleges of education, while estimates for universities place the number at not less than 200,000. In one specific case cited, an institution had 8,593 legal students but 9,872 illegal ones, proving that unauthorized enrollments often exceeded official quotas.

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Deception of Accreditation and Quality Assurance Teams

The Federal Government is currently overhauling the accreditation system for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to combat deceptive practices. During the inauguration of the Committee on Strengthening the Accreditation and Quality Assurance System for Tertiary Institutions, officials highlighted that institutions create a temporary picture of their capacity only when evaluation teams visit. The Minister warned against borrowing lecturers, equipment, laboratories, and facilities to deceive these teams. Institutions must now be assessed based on resources they genuinely own and can sustainably provide to students year-round, rather than relying on decoys meant to fool evaluators.

Historical Context and Central Admissions Processing System

Data from July 2023 regarding the 2022/2023 admission session showed that 88 institutions admitted students outside the authorized framework. When the Central Admissions Processing System was introduced in 2017 to centralize and automate the process, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board immediately warned that any admission conducted outside the system was illegal, null, and void. Despite this clear directive, the practice persisted for years. In April 2024, the board declared it would no longer condone illegal admissions conducted outside the official portal, yet pinpointing and sanctioning all culprits remains difficult due to the growing number of entities involved.

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Manipulation of Merit-Based Admission Processes

Beyond unauthorized volumes, institutions have engaged in unethical manipulation of candidate choices to favor specific applicants. The board previously cautioned against persuading or coercing candidates to change their preferred programs through internal portals. A statement signed by Dr Fabian Benjamin indicated that some institutions used internal platforms to pressure top-ranking candidates, particularly those highly placed on the central system, to switch to less competitive courses. These maneuvers are designed to create space for preferred candidates, thereby undermining the integrity of the merit-based admission process and distorting academic standards.

Impact on Infrastructure and Degree Quality

The consequences of admitting thousands of illegal students extend beyond administrative violations to direct harm against educational quality. These unauthorized enrollments stretch already inadequate campus infrastructure, including laboratories and lecture halls, to breaking point. The influx of students makes nonsense of established staff-to-student ratios, which are critical for effective teaching and learning. Consequently, the quality of degrees awarded by these institutions is severely eroded, affecting the value of qualifications and the competitiveness of graduates in the national and global workforce.