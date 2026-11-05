Nigeria Court Judgment Sparks Political Crisis Fears

Champion Frank accuses Tinubu administration of weaponizing judiciary against Atiku Abubakar. Warnings issued regarding 2027 elections and judicial independence.

On Thursday, Champion Frank issued a stark warning that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is allegedly deploying the judiciary to undermine opposition parties. He cautioned that such actions could plunge Nigeria into a deep political crisis ahead of the 2027 general elections. This declaration came in direct response to a recent court judgment that Frank argues is a calculated move to frustrate the political ambitions of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Allegations Against Presidency And Judiciary

Frank described the recent judgment as a desperate attempt by those in power to contain the growing political influence of the opposition. He argued that the decision reflects a dying act reminiscent of a regime clutching at straws. The former senator emphasized that the judiciary must stay clear of the 2027 elections to preserve democratic integrity. He stated that judicial independence and impartiality are fundamental to the survival of Nigerian democracy.

Also read 2027: I remain unperturbed by court judgment - Senator Karimi declares

Nyesom Wike And Political Meetings

Frank further alleged that Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike is being used as an intermediary to influence judicial actors against opposition politicians. He claimed that political meetings and consultations were held immediately after Atiku Abubakar's recent political outing in Sokoto. These gatherings were allegedly aimed at thwarting Atiku's ambition after efforts to prevent the Sokoto event from holding had failed. The event proceeded and has remained a major topic of public discussion since it took place.

Advertisement

Chief Justice And US Government Role

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to rise to the responsibility of protecting judicial independence. He called on the Chief Justice to ensure that courts are not perceived as instruments of the ruling All Progressives Congress party. Frank warned that such a perception would erode public confidence in democratic institutions and drive Nigeria towards anarchy. He expressed hope that the Court of Appeal would approach the matter differently to avoid heightened political tension.

International Appeals And 2027 Implications

Frank called on the United States Government and other members of the international community to intervene. He urged them to prevail on the Nigerian government to respect democratic principles and constitutional rights. He particularly appealed to the United States to call the Tinubu administration to order regarding these developments. International partners are urged to closely monitor developments in Nigeria as the 2027 elections approach. The controversy surrounding the judgment highlights significant risks to political stability if not properly addressed.