Nigeria Cost Of Living Crisis Under Tinubu: Rising Prices For Fuel And Essentials

Analysis of the Nigeria cost of living crisis under President Tinubu, detailing steep price hikes for petrol, cement, rice, and electricity tariffs in 2024 and 2026.

The Nigeria cost of living crisis has intensified significantly since President Tinubu assumed office, driven by sweeping economic reforms and currency depreciation. Key necessities such as premium motor spirit, cement, rice, and electricity have seen dramatic price surges, placing immense strain on household budgets across the country. These shifts reflect broader macroeconomic adjustments implemented by the administration to stabilize the national economy.

Surge In Premium Motor Spirit Prices

President Tinubu triggered the most visible price hike on May 29, 2023, by announcing the removal of the petrol subsidy during his inauguration. Prior to this policy shift, petrol prices hovered between ₦195 and ₦238 per litre. Following the removal, costs immediately escalated to a range of ₦488 to ₦617 per litre. Multiple factors contributed to these rising costs, including the naira's depreciation, foreign-exchange pressures, changes in the pricing regime, and global crude oil market fluctuations.

Also read Nigeria now entering era of prosperity — Remi Tinubu

The introduction of the Dangote Refinery added new dynamics to domestic fuel pricing structures. By October 2026, premium motor spirit was being sold at NNPC retail stations for between ₦1,369 and ₦1,435 per litre, according to market data from Finelib. These prices varied by state and marketer, with certain locations recording even higher rates due to local logistical costs and supply chain variations.

Cement And Food Staple Inflation

The construction sector experienced severe inflation, with the price of a 50kg bag of cement jumping from approximately ₦5,000 in May 2023 to between ₦7,500 and ₦10,000 in 2024. In major urban centers, costs reached ₦10,000 to ₦15,000. A September 2026 BusinessDay report indicated a 329 per cent increase over five years, with prices rising from ₦3,500 in 2021 to ₦15,000 in 2026. The Federal Government engaged manufacturers like Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge in meetings to curb these hikes, but prices continued to fluctuate.

Advertisement

Regulatory bodies have also noted irregularities in the market. In August 2026, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission disclosed findings of possible price manipulation. A 50kg bag that cost between ₦9,300 and ₦9,700 in January 2026 rose to ₦10,500-₦13,000 by mid-year, hitting ₦15,000 in some areas by July. Meanwhile, rice prices, a primary staple, rose from ₦28,000 per 50kg bag in May 2023 to a peak of ₦85,000-₦100,000 by December 2024. Government interventions later helped moderate this, bringing the average price to approximately ₦71,039 by November 2, 2026, according to Useagrios.

Utilities And Daily Essentials Costs

Essential household utilities have also become more expensive, affecting both residential and commercial sectors. Sachet water, commonly known as pure water, saw its bag price increase from the ₦300-₦500 range to between ₦500 and ₦800 in parts of Lagos by May 2026, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. This compares to the ₦350-₦450 recorded in late 2025, reflecting rising production and distribution costs.

Electricity tariffs for Band A customers, who receive at least 20 hours of power daily, were adjusted upward by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission in April 2024. The rate increased from ₦68 to ₦225 per kilowatt-hour, impacting approximately 15 per cent of the 12 million consumers. Although a subsequent review lowered the rate slightly to around ₦209.50 per kWh, the cost remains substantially higher than pre-reform levels. This tariff structure continues to burden businesses and households, contributing to the broader inflationary pressures characterizing the current economic landscape under the Tinubu administration.