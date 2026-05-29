Nigeria Cooking Gas Prices Rise Amid Supply Shortages and Global Energy Price Increases

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant increase in the average price of 5kg of cooking gas in Nigeria. The average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N7,655.73 recorded in March to N8,706.93 in April, representing a 13.73 per cent increase compared to what was obtained in March. The report also stated that the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 10.42 per cent from N7,855.60 recorded in April 2025.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant increase in the average price of 5kg of cooking gas in Nigeria . According to the NBS, the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N7,655.73 recorded in March to N8,706.93 in April, representing a 13.73 per cent increase compared to what was obtained in March.

The report also stated that the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 10.42 per cent from N7,855.60 recorded in April 2025. Furthermore, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 13.89 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N19,652.83 in March 2026 to N22,382.20 in April 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 10.43 per cent from N20,268.06 in April 2025.

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) attributed the current price increase of LPG to supply shortages. Marketers pay between N25.2 million and N26.2 million for a 20-metric-tonne truck of liquefied petroleum gas, depending on the location. Experts have attributed the current persistent increase in the price of LPG to rising global energy prices, exchange rate volatility, and supply distribution challenges.

An energy expert, Mr Chris Mordi, said the LPG market in Nigeria remained heavily influenced by international energy costs and foreign exchange fluctuations. Temporary shortages at depots, inadequate storage infrastructure and high logistics costs continue to affect product availability and retail prices in spite of improvements in local production. The U.S.-Iran conflict has also affected the importation of LPG, with global LPG benchmarks increasing and affecting domestic prices.

Many Nigerians are reverting to the use of charcoal and firewood due to the persistent rise in cooking gas prices. However, stakeholders warn that this trend could undermine Nigeria's progress toward achieving cleaner energy and more sustainable energy use. On state profile analysis, Lagos recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg at N9,745.10, followed by Nasarawa at N9,451.70 and Bayelsa at N9,422.74.

Anambra recorded the lowest price at N7,204.76, followed by Ondo and Ogun at N7,239.49 and N7,825.75 respectively. Analysis of the six zones showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price at N9,025.07 for 5kg of cooking gas, followed by the North-East at N8,847.16. For refilling a 12.5kg cylinder, Katsina recorded the highest average retail price at N25,596.71, followed by Kogi at N24,558.25 and Gombe at N24,438.97.

The lowest average price for refilling 12.5 kg of cooking gas was recorded in Ogun at N19,564.36, followed by Bauchi and Anambra at N20,178.87 and N20,511.90, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the North-West also recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N23,276.95, followed by the North-Central at N22,865.29





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