Nigeria Construction Sector Shifts Focus from Insecurity to Regulatory Burdens

Nigerian Economic Summit Group report reveals construction firms now prioritize tax and regulatory complexity over security risks, amid strong sector growth in H1 2026.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has identified a significant transformation in the primary challenges facing the nation's construction industry, as detailed in its latest Construction Sector Report titled From Cyclical Growth to Durable Investment. According to the NESG, the multiplicity of tax regulations and stringent regulatory requirements have superseded insecurity as the top operational worries for construction firms. This shift marks a pivotal change in the business environment, moving away from the security-focused anxieties that dominated earlier periods. The report highlights that while power supply remains the most critical structural hurdle, the immediate administrative burdens have escalated sharply, altering the strategic priorities for investors and developers in the sector.

Regulatory Burdens Replace Insecurity as Top Constraint

The NESG stated that multiplicity of tax regulations ranked second among all constraints to doing business in the first half of 2026, achieving a high severity score of 9. This represents a notable upgrade from its position in 2025 and the first half of 2025, when it ranked fourth with a score of 7. Regulatory requirements also scored 9 and ranked third, further indicating that administrative compliance has become a major friction point for the industry. In stark contrast, insecurity, which previously ranked second with a score of 9 in the first half of 2025, has now dropped out of the top five constraints entirely. This decline suggests that while security issues remain present, they are no longer the primary deterrent for new investments compared to the complex web of tax and regulatory rules.

Also read Transcorp Power Commits to Long-Term Investment in Nigeria's Power Sector

Structural Challenges and Power Supply Persist

Despite the move of tax and regulatory issues up the priority list, the NESG emphasized that inadequate power supply remains a persistent structural constraint for the construction sector. Data in the report show that inadequate power supply ranked first in 2025, in the first half of 2025, and in the first half of 2026, maintaining a consistent and high score of 10. In 2024, it had ranked second, underscoring its long-standing impact on operational efficiency and costs. Additionally, foreign exchange availability, which had ranked fifth in 2024, is no longer among the top five constraints, a development the NESG described as encouraging. The decline in prominence of both insecurity and foreign exchange availability signals a changing risk landscape, even as foundational infrastructure gaps like electricity continue to hamper productivity.

Advertisement

Strong Sector Growth Amidst Economic Headwinds

The reporting concerns emerge against a backdrop of robust performance, as the construction sector is growing faster than the economy as a whole. The sector expanded by 6.4 percent in the first half of 2026, an increase from 5.5 percent in 2025 and 4.2 percent in 2024. The NESG noted that construction possesses the strongest business conditions among all sectors assessed in the Business Confidence Monitor. It is the only sector where current investment has moved into expansion, with the Investment Index rising significantly from 85.0 in the first half of 2025 to 113.9 in the first half of 2026. The Overall Business Conditions Index stood at 117.7, well above the 100 benchmark that separates expansion from contraction, highlighting a period of vigorous activity and capital inflow.

Softening Demand and Path to Durable Investment

However, the NESG cautioned that current demand and new orders have softened, threatening the sustainability of the recent momentum. The Demand Condition Index fell from 106.8 to 97.3 within a year, while the Supply Order Index dropped to 97.4, both dipping below the expansion benchmark. The Cost of Doing Business Index stood at 79.5 in the first half of 2026, still below the benchmark, though improved from 60.7 in the first half of 2025. The report concluded that the sector's central challenge is to convert this current momentum into durable investment. Achieving this will depend on securing long-term finance, reducing regulatory delays, and establishing more reliable payment mechanisms. The NESG also urged stronger links between construction and local manufacturers of cement, steel, and fabricated materials to ensure the sector's growth spreads to the wider economy.