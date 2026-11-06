Nigeria Construction Sector Faces Demand Drop Despite Growth

NESG report reveals Nigeria's construction sector sees weak new orders despite output growth. Stakeholders cite high interest rates and costs as major barriers to durable investment.

A new report from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) indicates that the Nigeria construction sector is experiencing a significant decline in demand and new orders. This economic weakness persists despite robust growth in overall sector output during the first half of 2026. The disconnect between production strength and order intake signals potential challenges for long-term sustainability in the industry.

NESG Report Highlights Demand vs Supply Gap

The NESG Construction Sector Report titled From Cyclical Growth to Durable Investment reveals that the Demand Condition Index fell from 106.8 in the first half of 2025 to 97.3 in the first half of 2026. This decline moved the index slightly below the 100 benchmark that typically separates economic expansion from contraction. The Supply Order Index also dropped to 97.4 during the same period, indicating a softening in the pipeline of future projects.

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However, the Overall Business Conditions Index remained strong at 117.7 in the first half of 2026. This figure represents a rise from 93.7 in 2024 and follows a reading of 122.5 in 2025. The General Business Situation Index stood at 166.2, while the Production Index was recorded at 142.7. Construction output grew by 6.4 per cent in the first half of 2026, up from 5.5 per cent in 2025 and 4.2 per cent in 2024.

The NESG noted that construction is the only sector where current investment has moved into expansion territory. The Investment Index rose from 85.0 to 113.9 within a year, surpassing the 100 benchmark. This improvement contrasts with investment levels that remain below 100 in both agriculture and manufacturing. The sector also showed strong profitability and liquidity, with the Operating Profit Index at 126.7 and Cash Flow at 156.3.

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High Interest Rates Impede Development Projects

Stakeholders in the sector attribute the slow demand to excessively high interest rates on commercial bank loans. Developers are currently borrowing from commercial banks at rates ranging from 20 to 46 per cent. This financial burden adds significantly to the cost of delivering housing projects and reduces the viability of new ventures for many firms.

Oba Akintoye Adeoye, president of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), highlighted that mortgage interest rates typically exceed 20 per cent. These high rates place home loans beyond the reach of many low-income earners, severely limiting the addressable market for new developments. Adeoye argued that Nigeria's housing and infrastructure needs cannot be met through conventional financing alone.

Adeoye called for the recapitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and urged for policy reforms to support developers. He advocated for blended financing models to attract more investment into the sector. In August, REDAN also called for reforms to the land titling system and increased government-backed housing subsidies to stimulate demand.

Rising Costs Force Project Adjustments

Developers are contending with rising construction costs that have forced operational adjustments across the industry. Some firms have responded by reducing apartment sizes, modifying building specifications, renegotiating project terms, or choosing to build in phases. These measures are intended to keep projects financially viable amidst inflationary pressures.

Mr. Chudi Ubosi, chairman of the Association of Capital Market and Valuers (ACMV), pointed to a widening gap between construction costs and the purchasing power of prospective buyers. He noted that rising property prices are reducing the number of Nigerians able to buy newly developed homes. This trend makes it harder for developers to predict market viability and secure financing for new projects.

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Property analyst Mr. Chudi Ubosi stated that the disconnect between cost and income is a critical barrier to growth. He emphasized that without intervention, the sector will struggle to convert strong output into sustainable demand. The lack of affordable financing remains a primary driver of this market distortion.

Operational Constraints and Future Expectations

The NESG identified inadequate power supply as the biggest constraint for construction firms, assigning it a score of 10 on the severity scale. This was followed by the multiplicity of tax regulations and regulatory requirements, which each scored 9. Limited access to financing and unclear economic policies each scored 8. The report noted that insecurity and foreign exchange availability are no longer among the top five constraints, which it described as encouraging.

The Cost of Doing Business Index stood at 79.5 in the first half of 2026. This figure is still below the 100 benchmark, although it has risen from 60.7 a year earlier. Contractors face additional challenges related to inadequate project funding and delayed payments for completed work. The Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) warned that several public infrastructure projects are awarded without adequate multi-year funding arrangements.

FOCI stated that this practice results in delayed payments, accumulated certified debts, and in some cases, suspended or abandoned projects. The NESG warned that if current demand stays weak despite high expectations, growth could become increasingly dependent on existing projects rather than a sustained pipeline. The Future Demand Condition Index stood at 100.00 in the first half of 2026, indicating that firms expect demand to stay flat.

The overall Future Business Expectation Index was 158.8, reflecting high expectations for production, profit, and cash flow. The NESG concluded that if demand and supply orders recover above 100 while investment stays in expansion, the sector would have stronger evidence of a durable expansion. Until then, the gap between strong supply-side activity and weak demand remains the key issue to watch in the Nigerian construction industry.