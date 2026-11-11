Nigeria Construction Crisis: NIQS Warns Of Contractor Failures Due To Unpaid Government Bills

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors urges President Tinubu to intervene as delayed payments threaten the survival of construction firms and deepen the national housing deficit.

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors has issued a stark warning regarding the precarious state of the local construction sector, stating that persistent delays in government payments are driving businesses toward collapse. Dr Aminu Muhammad Bashir, the president of the institute, emphasized that this financial distress poses a severe threat to the survival of construction firms that have operated in Nigeria for decades. The warning was delivered ahead of the institute's upcoming 2026 National Conference and Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Government Payment Delays Cause Business Failures

The core of the crisis stems from the inability of various government agencies to settle outstanding payments for projects that have been completed and officially certified. This backlog has left contractors unable to meet their financial obligations to suppliers, subcontractors, and the workforce. Dr Bashir highlighted that while building collapses frequently capture public attention, the gradual and silent failure of construction enterprises due to unpaid government debts is receiving insufficient scrutiny. He noted that this phenomenon undermines employment stability, discourages investment, and hampers infrastructure delivery across the nation.

Also read Nigeria moves to end foreign missions’ funding crisis, seeks sustainable financing framework

The severity of the situation has reached a point where contractors executing federal government projects are being encouraged to lodge formal complaints directly with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation. Dr Bashir disclosed that one federal government agency recently instructed contractors handling its projects to form a committee. This committee is tasked with presenting grievances regarding unpaid payment certificates and inadequate project funding to the Accountant-General's office. Such measures indicate a growing desperation among firms to recover funds that are essential for their operational continuity.

Budget Cycles And Eroding Payment Values

A significant factor exacerbating the financial difficulties faced by contractors is the continued reliance on previous budget cycles. Dr Bashir pointed out that the operation of the 2025 budget in November 2026 has created additional strain on businesses. He explained that the time elapsed between the certification of payments and the actual disbursement of funds allows accumulated interest to erode the value of the outstanding certificates. For many contractors, this erosion makes the further pursuit of these payments economically unattractive, as the real value of the debt diminishes significantly over time.

Advertisement

The institute maintains that the appropriation of funds in the national budget does not guarantee their actual release to executing agencies. Dr Bashir insisted that capital expenditure must be strictly tied to available resources to prevent the creation of contractual obligations that public authorities cannot financially meet. He called for the timely release of approved capital funds and the prompt settlement of certified payments. Furthermore, he urged the government to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects before commencing new ones to ensure that allocated budgets translate into tangible infrastructure.

Housing Affordability And Material Costs

Beyond the immediate financial crisis affecting contractors, Dr Bashir addressed the broader issue of housing affordability in Nigeria. He argued that the rising cost of construction materials is making decent accommodation increasingly inaccessible to ordinary citizens. To alleviate this pressure, he urged the Federal Government to consider removing taxes on locally manufactured building materials, with a specific focus on cement. He emphasized that the affordability of housing should be measured by the ability of intended occupants to purchase or rent completed properties, rather than just the cost of erecting them.

The institute cited data from the National Housing Data Technical Committee, which places Nigeria's housing deficit at nearly 15 million units. Dr Bashir identified expensive building materials, high land costs, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to long-term financing as the primary obstacles to addressing this shortfall. While acknowledging that the relative stability of the naira against the dollar is a positive development, he stressed that additional policy measures are necessary to truly reduce construction costs and meet the housing needs of working-class Nigerians.

2026 Conference Focuses On Sustainable Financing

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors is preparing to address these challenges at its 2026 National Conference and Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 20 in Ilorin, Kwara State. The event will focus on strategies for mobilizing sustainable financing for mass housing initiatives. The conference theme, Financing Sustainable Mass Housing: Synergising Cost Management and Capital Markets for Affordable Shelter in Nigeria, highlights the need for innovative funding mechanisms.

Advertisement

This gathering is expected to bring together policymakers, financial institutions, property developers, and construction professionals. Their discussions will explore alternative funding models aimed at delivering affordable housing solutions across the country. Dr Bashir's appeals for presidential intervention and systemic budgetary reforms underscore the urgent need for coordinated action to stabilize the construction sector and ensure the successful delivery of essential infrastructure projects in Nigeria.