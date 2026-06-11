Nigeria Considers African Union Intervention to Combat Xenophobia in South Africa

The Nigerian government is exploring a formal appeal to the African Union to address recurring xenophobic attacks against its citizens in South Africa, emphasizing the need for a continental solution to ensure regional safety.

The Nigeria n Federal Government has signaled a significant shift in its diplomatic strategy regarding the persistent and violent xenophobic attacks targeting Nigeria ns and other African nationals residing in South Africa .

In a recent public disclosure, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, emphasized that the situation has transcended a bilateral dispute and has evolved into a growing continental concern. During a detailed conversation on the Arise TV program Prime Time, the Minister highlighted that these recurring episodes of violence are not merely local crimes but are systemic failures that undermine the very foundations of African unity and solidarity.

He argued that the spirit of Pan-Africanism, which seeks to unite the continent under a banner of mutual support and shared progress, is being severely compromised by the hostility displayed toward foreign nationals in South Africa. A particularly alarming aspect of the current crisis, as noted by Minister Enikanolaiye, is the role of agitators and thug leaders who openly encourage and orchestrate violence against specific nationalities.

The Nigerian government has deemed this incitement totally unacceptable and has demanded that the South African authorities take a more proactive and rigorous stance in holding these instigators accountable. The Minister stressed that the safety of Nigerians is a non-negotiable priority and that Nigeria will continue to engage with South African officials at every conceivable level of governance.

This diplomatic offensive is expected to span from low-level administrative officials to the highest offices of power, including direct communications between the President of Nigeria and his South African counterpart. The goal is to establish a sustainable security framework that ensures Nigerians are no longer subjected to harassment, intimidation, or physical harm. Beyond bilateral negotiations, the Nigerian government is seriously considering escalating the matter to the African Union to trigger a comprehensive continental response.

By framing the issue as an African challenge rather than a purely Nigerian one, the government hopes to mobilize other member states to condemn the violence and pressure South Africa to implement lasting reforms. The Minister maintained that all African countries bear a collective responsibility to protect the residents within their borders, regardless of their nationality or origin.

He argued that attacks targeting fellow Africans are a betrayal of the regional cooperation and integration goals that the African Union has championed for decades. Such volatility not only endangers lives but also creates a climate of fear that discourages the free movement of people and ideas, which is essential for the economic growth of the continent. The urgency of this diplomatic escalation is underscored by the tangible humanitarian crisis currently unfolding.

Recently, the first group of 268 Nigerians was successfully evacuated from South Africa and arrived in Lagos via an Air Peace flight. This repatriation effort is a direct response to the escalating safety risks and the growing desperation of citizens who no longer feel secure in their host country. Reports indicate that over 1,000 more Nigerians are actively seeking a way back home, prompting the Federal Government to organize additional flights in the coming days.

These evacuations represent a heartbreaking reality where citizens are forced to abandon their businesses, homes, and dreams due to irrational hatred. The arrival of these returnees in Lagos serves as a stark reminder of the volatility of the situation and the critical need for a diplomatic resolution that goes beyond temporary evacuations and addresses the root causes of xenophobia in the region





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria South Africa African Union Xenophobia Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Batch of 270 Nigerians to Evacuate from South Africa Arrives ThursdayThe Federal Government has confirmed that the first batch of at least 270 Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa will arrive in Lagos on Thursday morning aboard an Air Peace flight, with full government funding and reception services.

Read more »

Imo APC youth leader condemns xenophobic attacks in South AfricaImo APC youth leader Franklin-Kennedy Ibeh condemns ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa, urging peace and economic cooperation across Africa.

Read more »

South Africa hunts suspects after mass shooting kills 12 peopleThe suspects opened fire on Jumpers Informal Settlement, a densely populated area in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Read more »

NEMA Arranges First Batch of Nigerian Returnees from South AfricaThe National Emergency Management Agency has activated reception plans for Nigerian citizens being repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks, with the first group arriving at Lagos airport on June 11, 2026

Read more »