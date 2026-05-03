Nigeria Confirms No Citizens Killed Directly in South Africa Protests, Investigates Separate Deaths

The Nigerian government reports no Nigerians were killed directly during recent anti-foreigner protests in South Africa, but is investigating the deaths of two citizens in separate incidents. Diplomatic efforts are underway, and evacuation options are available.

The Nigeria n Federal Government has affirmed that no Nigeria n citizen was directly killed or had their property damaged during the recent wave of anti-foreigner demonstrations that occurred in various locations across South Africa .

This assurance was delivered by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, through a report disseminated on her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday. The government is maintaining vigilant oversight of the evolving situation following protests that took place in major South African cities, including Pretoria and Johannesburg, between April 27th and 29th, 2026.

South African authorities have characterized the demonstrations as largely peaceful in nature, although law enforcement officials did deploy tear gas in certain localized areas to manage the crowds and maintain order. The Ministry is actively engaging with its counterpart in South Africa to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Nigerian citizens residing within the country. This proactive approach includes continuous monitoring of the security landscape and consistent communication with Nigerian community leaders to provide updates and address any concerns.

The government understands the anxiety these events may cause among Nigerians and is committed to providing support and assistance to those who may require it. The Ministry is also working to dispel misinformation and ensure that accurate information regarding the situation is readily available to the public. The focus remains on de-escalation and fostering a climate of mutual respect and understanding between both nations.

The Nigerian government believes in the importance of diplomatic solutions and is actively pursuing all available avenues to resolve the underlying issues that contributed to the protests. Despite the overall assessment of peaceful demonstrations, Minister Odumegwu-Ojukwu did acknowledge the tragic deaths of two Nigerian nationals in separate incidents that, while not directly connected to the protests themselves, are being treated with the utmost seriousness.

One individual reportedly died following an encounter with members of the South African military, while the other was discovered deceased after an alleged altercation with municipal police officers. The Nigerian government views both of these deaths as deeply regrettable and unacceptable. A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding each incident is currently underway, spearheaded by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa.

Nigeria is actively seeking full cooperation from South African authorities to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation, and to bring those responsible for these deaths to justice. The Minister emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and ensuring the safety of all Nigerian citizens abroad. Consular assistance is being provided to the families of the deceased, and the High Commission is working to facilitate the repatriation of their remains.

The government is also providing legal support to ensure that the investigations are conducted fairly and in accordance with international standards. This commitment extends to providing support to any Nigerian citizens who may have been affected by the recent events, including those who may have experienced harassment or intimidation. The Ministry is actively gathering information on any such incidents and is prepared to take appropriate action to address them.

Looking ahead, the Ministry has received intelligence suggesting the potential for further protests in South Africa between May 4th and 8th, 2026. In response to this information, and to underscore the gravity of the situation, Nigeria has formally summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for a meeting.

This meeting will serve as an opportunity to convey Nigeria’s concerns directly to the South African government and to reiterate the need for proactive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and their interests. Furthermore, Nigeria is intensifying diplomatic engagements with South Africa at all levels to address the root causes of the unrest and to prevent future occurrences.

As a precautionary measure, approximately 130 Nigerian citizens have already registered with the Nigerian High Commission to avail themselves of the voluntary evacuation program offered by the government. The High Commission is preparing to facilitate the safe and orderly return of those who wish to return to Nigeria. The government continues to advise Nigerian citizens in South Africa to exercise caution, remain vigilant, and adhere to local laws and regulations.

They are also encouraged to register with the Nigerian High Commission to ensure they can be reached in case of emergency. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains dedicated to safeguarding the interests of Nigerians globally and will continue to provide updates on the situation as it unfolds. The government is committed to a peaceful resolution and a strengthened bilateral relationship with South Africa, built on mutual respect and understanding





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria South Africa Protests Xenophobia Evacuation Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘There’s An Agenda To Divide Us,’ Thembekwayo Speaks On Xenophobia In South AfricaAs South Africa grapples with renewed reports of xenophobic violence, prominent entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo has challenged what he describes as a misleading global narrative that paints the country as broadly hostile to foreigners.

Read more »

Nigeria Summons South Africa's Envoy Over Renewed Xenophobic Attacks on ForeignersNigeria has summoned South Africa's acting high commissioner in Abuja to address attacks on Nigerian citizens and businesses, amid a surge in xenophobic violence in South Africa. The move follows a similar action by Ghana and highlights growing diplomatic tensions over the safety of African migrants in the continent's most industrialized economy.

Read more »

Nigeria joins Ghana in warning South Africa over xenophobic attacksNigeria's government has summoned South Africa's top diplomat in Abuja over attacks on foreigners in the country, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

Read more »

Nigeria summons South Africa’s High Commissioner over xenophobic attacksNigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria to address concerns over recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa. The meeting aims to formally convey Nigeria’s government’s profound concern about the mistreatment of its citizens.

Read more »

To our Beloved Brothers in South Africa, by Femi Fani-KayodeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

Nigeria to Meet South Africa Over Attacks on CitizensNigeria is set to hold talks with South Africa on May 4th to express serious concerns about the mistreatment and attacks on Nigerian citizens and businesses amid rising xenophobia. Several other African nations have also summoned South African envoys.

Read more »