Nigeria Concludes Screening of Evacuees from South Africa Amid Xenophobic Attacks

The Nigerian government has completed the screening process for Nigerians in South Africa seeking evacuation due to renewed xenophobic attacks. The joint exercise, involving Nigerian and South African authorities, aimed to determine the number of eligible evacuees for repatriation by aircraft. The development comes amidst increased anti-foreigner protests and attacks in South Africa, which have instilled fear among migrant communities and threatened the country's reputation as a regional economic powerhouse.

The Nigerian government has announced that the screening process for Nigerians in South Africa seeking evacuation due to renewed xenophobic attacks will conclude on Saturday.

This joint exercise, initiated on Thursday, is a collaborative effort involving the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the South African Police, and immigration authorities. The screening aims to determine the exact number of Nigerians eligible for evacuation, following which the government will finalize arrangements for their repatriation by aircraft.

The exercise has been necessitated by the recent surge in anti-foreigner protests and attacks in South Africa, which have instilled fear among migrant communities and revived memories of past xenophobic violence. While South Africa continues to attract migrants due to its relatively advanced economy, recurring outbreaks of xenophobic violence threaten its reputation as a regional economic powerhouse. South African citizens often blame migrants for unemployment, crime, and strain on public services, leading to attacks on foreign-owned businesses.

The latest unrest has also affected schools, with reports of bullying and harassment against schoolchildren. In response, the Nigerian government had announced plans to evacuate willing Nigerians from South Africa to ensure their safety. Initially, 130 Nigerians registered for the evacuation program, with the number expected to rise as more citizens express interest in returning home





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xenophobic Attacks Evacuation South Africa Nigerians Repatriation Anti-Foreigner Protests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Commences Screening of Citizens Returning from South Africa Amid Xenophobic TensionsThe Nigerian Government has started a special repatriation programme to assist citizens willing to leave South Africa due to escalating anti-immigration protests. The screening process will continue until Sunday and about 400 Nigerians are currently being processed.

Read more »

Nigeria to Repatriate Over 1,000 Citizens from South Africa Amid Rising XenophobiaNigeria initiates voluntary repatriation for its nationals in South Africa following anti-immigrant tensions, echoing similar actions by Ghana and highlighting ongoing continental challenges.

Read more »

Nigeria Commences Plans to Repatriate Over 1,000 Citizens from South AfricaThe Federal government has commenced plans to repatriate more than 1,000 of its citizens from South Africa as concerns grow over rising anti-immigrant sentiments and renewed xenophobic tensions in the southern African nation.

Read more »

Xenophobia: Nigerian govt to repatriate willing citizens from South AfricaThe Federal government says it has begun plans to repatriate over 1,000 Nigerian citizens from South Africa over the surge in xenophobic attacks in the

Read more »