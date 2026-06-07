Nigeria Completes Screening of Citizens for Evacuation from South Africa Amid Xenophobic Attacks

The Federal Government has finalized the screening of Nigerians registered for evacuation from South Africa, moving to the next phase of bringing them home safely amid rising xenophobic violence.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially completed the screening of all Nigeria n citizens who registered for evacuation from South Africa , marking a critical milestone in the multi-phase operation to secure their return.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the conclusion of the verification process in a statement released on Friday, confirming that the exercise, which began on Thursday, June 4, involved close collaboration between Nigerian and South African authorities. The joint screening team included officials from the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the South African Police Service, and the country's immigration authorities.

The primary objective was to authenticate the identities and confirm the eligibility of Nigerians who had expressed a desire to return home amid growing security concerns following a resurgence of xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants. The screening process was meticulous and comprehensive, designed to ensure that only genuine Nigerian citizens in need of evacuation were cleared. Each applicant had to provide valid identification documents, proof of residence or employment in South Africa, and a sworn affidavit detailing their circumstances.

The Nigerian government also cross-referenced data with South African databases to prevent fraud and ensure that individuals with criminal records or unresolved legal issues were not included. According to a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the collaborative effort was essential to maintain transparency and avoid diplomatic complications.

'We are working hand-in-hand with our South African counterparts to ensure a smooth and dignified evacuation process. The safety and welfare of every Nigerian citizen remain our top priority,' the official said. With the screening now behind them, authorities are expected to finalize the exact number of evacuees cleared for departure. The Federal Government has confirmed that arrangements are underway for the deployment of special aircraft to transport the evacuees back to Nigeria.

While the specific date of the evacuation flights has not yet been announced, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that the operation would commence as soon as logistical details are finalized. The evacuation is a response to the latest wave of anti-foreigner violence that has erupted in several parts of South Africa, including Johannesburg and Pretoria, where shops and homes belonging to foreign nationals have been looted and destroyed.

Nigerian communities have been particularly affected, with reports of attacks, intimidation, and displacement. The planned evacuation underscores the Nigerian government's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, a stance that has been reiterated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a recent address, the President condemned the xenophobic attacks and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Nigerians in South Africa.

This is not the first time Nigeria has organized a mass evacuation from South Africa; a similar operation was conducted in 2019 following widespread xenophobic violence that resulted in the deaths of several foreigners. The current crisis has also sparked a diplomatic dialogue between the two nations, with Nigeria calling on South Africa to do more to protect foreign nationals and address the root causes of xenophobia.

As the evacuation process moves forward, the Nigerian government has advised all registered evacuees to remain in contact with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and to prepare for departure. Meanwhile, civil society groups and diaspora organizations have praised the government's swift response but have also urged long-term solutions, such as improved consular services and bilateral agreements to prevent future crises.

The completion of the screening phase represents a significant step, but the ultimate success of the operation will depend on the safe and timely return of all Nigerians who wish to leave South Africa. Economic analysts have noted that the evacuation may have ripple effects on the small businesses run by Nigerians in South Africa, but the government has assured that it will provide support for returnees to reintegrate into the Nigerian economy





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