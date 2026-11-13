Nigeria Completes Ebola Contact Monitoring With No Secondary Transmission, WHO Says

All 62 contacts linked to Nigeria's imported Bundibugyo virus disease case completed 21 days of monitoring with no secondary transmission, according to the NCDC and WHO, though the outbreak is not yet declared over.

All 62 contacts linked to Nigeria's imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease have completed 21 days of monitoring with no secondary transmission detected, the World Health Organisation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention have announced.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle on Friday. The WHO chief congratulated the Nigerian government, health workers and responders for preventing the spread of the Bundibugyo virus. He said the contacts linked to the case reported on October 20 had completed the monitoring period, marking a significant milestone in the country's response.

Also read Ebola: Index patient recovers as NCDC completes monitoring of 62 contacts

Nigeria Completes 21 Day Ebola Contact Monitoring

Tedros said the WHO would maintain its support and heightened vigilance as the country entered the second half of the 42-day countdown. He described the development as a positive milestone in Nigeria's Ebola response. The WHO statement followed a briefing by the NCDC on Friday, where its Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, announced the completion of the 21-day monitoring of all 62 contacts. Idris said the last contact completed the monitoring period and was discharged on November 13.

Idris said 13 of the contacts reported fever or other non-specific symptoms during the monitoring period, but all tested negative for the virus. None of the contacts became ill, meaning there was no transmission from the index case, he said. Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of Ebola Virus Disease on October 20, 2026. The imported case was confirmed after a 42-year-old woman who had travelled from Uganda arrived in Abuja on October 3 through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

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She developed symptoms on October 7 and was admitted to a private health facility on October 11. The NCDC was notified on October 19, and laboratory tests confirmed the infection the following day. The patient was evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 for further medical care. Laboratory tests initially confirmed she was still positive for the virus, but she recovered, tested negative and was discharged from hospital on November 11.

Idris said the agency also investigated seven suspected Ebola alerts reported from Adamawa, Rivers, Borno, Lagos and Ekiti states in recent weeks, with all seven testing negative. He cautioned that completing the contact monitoring period does not automatically mean the outbreak has been declared over. Such a determination must be based on established public health criteria and World Health Organisation protocols, he said.

Ebola Alert Detected Through Event Based Surveillance

He added that Nigeria would remain vigilant, particularly as Ebola Virus Disease continues to occur in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reviewing the country's response, Idris said the index case was detected following an alert raised by healthcare workers through the NCDC's event-based surveillance system. The alert enabled the agency, working with the Federal Capital Territory health authorities and other institutions, to initiate investigations and activate the national response.

He said the National Emergency Operations Centre was activated, while an incident management system was established to coordinate the response, focusing on clinical care, contact tracing, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and protection of healthcare workers. Public health teams conducted contact tracing across healthcare facilities, households and other relevant settings, while infection prevention and control measures were strengthened in health facilities across the FCT and the country.

The agency also provided training for healthcare workers, personal protective equipment and other response supplies. Surveillance, laboratory investigations and public communication were strengthened to address misinformation. Despite the completion of contact monitoring, Idris said the National Emergency Operations Centre remained activated, with the incident management system operating at Level Three, the highest response level for Ebola Virus Disease.

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Vigilance Urged During December Festive Season Movements

He said surveillance would continue nationwide, alongside preparedness measures at international points of entry and efforts to strengthen the capacity of state ministries of health and healthcare facilities to promptly recognise, report and manage suspected cases. Idris urged Nigerians and international visitors to remain vigilant, particularly as the country approaches the December festive season, when increased movement of people, religious gatherings, political campaigns, concerts and other public events are expected.

He advised Nigerians to seek medical attention promptly when unwell and avoid assuming that every fever is malaria, particularly where there is a recent travel history or possible exposure to an infectious disease. He also urged people seeking medical care to disclose their travel history and possible exposure to healthcare workers. Idris further advised Nigerians to avoid unprotected contact with the blood and other body fluids of anyone suspected of having Ebola or any infectious disease.

He called on organisers of religious gatherings, political rallies, concerts, festivals and sporting events to make adequate arrangements for sanitation, safe drinking water, medical assistance and prompt reporting of suspected infectious illnesses. According to him, NCDC has developed public health guidance for mass gatherings to support organisers and participants. He also reminded inbound international travellers to complete the national health declaration form before arrival in Nigeria and provide accurate information about their health and travel history.

No Reason For Panic Says NCDC Director General

There is no reason for panic, Idris said. What is required is continued vigilance, early reporting, and cooperation with the public health authorities, he added. Earlier, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said the index case was detected following the vigilance of a private health facility that promptly alerted the FCT epidemiological unit after identifying a suspected Ebola case.

She explained that the patient's travel history informed the decision to investigate the case and collect samples for laboratory testing. The FCT rapid response team was immediately deployed to the hospital, while members who had contact with the patient underwent a three-week isolation period. Fasawe commended the NCDC, Federal Ministry of Health, development partners and the FCT administration for their collaboration in managing the incident.

Idris said the successful completion of contact monitoring without secondary transmission demonstrated the importance of early detection, prompt investigation, effective public health interventions and cooperation between health authorities and communities.