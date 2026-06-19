Nigeria Commonwealth Games Trials Kick Off in Lagos as Athletes Battle for Glory

Nigeria's top athletes gather at Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos for the mandatory Commonwealth Games selection trials, featuring world champions Tobi Amusan and emerging stars like Kanyinsola Ajayi and Samuel Ogazi.

Nigeria's journey to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, begins this weekend as the country's finest athletes converge on the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos for the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games Trials.

The three-day competition, scheduled for 20 to 22 June, will serve as the mandatory selection event for athletes seeking places on Team Nigeria ahead of the Commonwealth Games later this summer. A total of 32 events will be contested, with several marquee races and field events expected to produce world-class performances and fierce competition.

This year's trials arrive against the backdrop of an increasingly intense rivalry between home-based athletes and a growing contingent of elite performers competing in the United States collegiate system, setting the stage for one of Nigeria's most competitive national championships in recent years. Leading the list of stars is African record holder and world champion Tobi Amusan, who enters the women's 100m hurdles as the overwhelming favourite.

Amusan has enjoyed a strong start to the season, successfully defending her African title before launching an impressive Diamond League campaign. She finished third in Shanghai, second in Xiamen and claimed victory in Rabat, where she equalled her season's best of 12.28 seconds while breaking her own meeting record. The 29-year-old recently added another title to her collection by winning the New Taipei Athletics Open in Taiwan in a meet-record 12.72 seconds.

In the men's 100m, all eyes will be on Auburn University sensation Kanyinsola Ajayi, who stunned the athletics world at the NCAA East Regional Championships when he clocked 9.84 seconds to break the long-standing Nigerian record of 9.85 seconds set by Olusoji Fasuba nearly two decades ago. He further demonstrated his extraordinary form by posting a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds at the NCAA Championships.

However, he will face stern competition from Chidera Ezeakor, Olympian Enoch Adegoke, Israel Okon and Favour Ashe. The women's sprint events are equally loaded with talent, featuring Blessing Ogundiran, Rosemary Nwankwo, Rosemary Chukwuma, Maria Thompson and teenage sensation Miracle Ezechukwu. Few Nigerian athletes have generated as much excitement this season as Samuel Ogazi.

The University of Alabama star recently produced a stunning personal best of 43.38 seconds in the 400m, moving to the top of the world rankings and establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in global athletics. In the women's 400m, Ella Onojuvwevwo leads a strong field that includes Jecinta Lawrence, Esther Okon, Toheebat Jimoh and veteran Patience Okon-George.

Meanwhile, African record holder Ezekiel Nathaniel is expected to dominate the men's 400m hurdles after another impressive season competing against elite international opposition. Beyond the track, several field events are expected to deliver performances of international significance. Nigeria's leading shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, arrives in Lagos in excellent form after winning gold at the Znamensky Memorial in Russia with a throw of 21.27m before placing second at the Golden Spikes Meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, with a mark of 21.43m.

The men's javelin competition will feature NCAA champion Chinecherem Nnamdi, who recently threw a personal best of 82.26m before becoming the first Nigerian man to win an NCAA javelin title. Another athlete expected to attract significant attention is high jumper Temitope Adeshina. The Texas Tech star completed a remarkable NCAA indoor and outdoor title sweep this season and arrives in Lagos as one of Nigeria's brightest medal prospects.

The women's long jump will feature one of Nigeria's most decorated athletes, Ese Brume, whose achievements include Commonwealth Games gold, World Championship medals and multiple African titles. More than 3 million naira has been earmarked for the Excellence in Athletics Prize, an initiative sponsored by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria's Second Vice-President, Aku Aghazu, in memory of her late father, Ben Aghazu.

The prize will reward outstanding performances during the trials, adding extra motivation for athletes aiming to secure their spots on Team Nigeria. As the trials unfold, all eyes will be on the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, where dreams of Commonwealth glory will either be realised or shattered. The competition promises not only to showcase Nigeria's incredible depth of athletic talent but also to set the tone for the nation's performance at the Commonwealth Games later this year





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