Nigeria Coffee Revival: Cross River Roadmap and Stakeholder Push for Stronger Cooperatives

Cross River State unveils a strategic roadmap to revive Nigeria's coffee industry, while stakeholders call for stronger cooperatives and national policy coordination.

Nigeria's struggling coffee sector is facing intense scrutiny as industry stakeholders demand urgent reforms to revive production levels. Critics are calling for the establishment of stronger farmer cooperatives, improved market access mechanisms, significant investment, and a coordinated national policy framework. This push comes amid concerns that the once-thriving industry has declined due to structural weaknesses and lack of institutional support.

Leadership Gaps And Cooperative Weaknesses

Dr Hassan Kakara emphasized that Nigeria must first confront the underlying factors responsible for the decline of its coffee industry before pursuing efforts to make the sector sustainable. He warned that the absence of effective leadership, weak cooperative structures, and poor representation have continued to undermine the industry. These systemic issues have left farmers without adequate support, preventing them from benefiting fully from commercial opportunities.

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According to Dr Kakara, Nigeria requires a strong national coffee and tea association capable of coordinating stakeholders, protecting farmers' interests, and providing a common platform for advocacy. Such an organization would facilitate investment and business development, addressing the institutional voids that currently hinder production. Drawing comparisons with Kenya, he noted that the country's organized coffee sector demonstrates the critical importance of strong cooperatives and national representation in developing a robust industry.

He stated that Nigerian coffee farmers often struggle because they lack the necessary institutional support and market structures needed to sustain production. Without these foundational elements, producers cannot effectively benefit from the business or compete in broader markets. The absence of a unified voice also means that farmers remain disconnected from the commercial opportunities available in the global coffee trade.

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Festival Bridges Value Chain Gaps

A three-day festival hosted by Lingzhi Global Nigeria Limited in collaboration with NACOFTAN recently attracted participants from South Africa, Rwanda, Ghana, Namibia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Brazil. The event also included Nigerian stakeholders, investors, and other key players in the coffee industry, highlighting international interest in the sector. The gathering served as a platform to discuss rebuilding the country's coffee value chain and attracting investment.

Blessing Tangtur, the Chief Executive Officer of Lingzhi Global, argued that Nigeria needs to move beyond merely promoting coffee consumption to building a functional value chain. She stressed the importance of connecting farmers directly with processors, buyers, and exporters to ensure a seamless flow of goods. Many farmers remain disconnected from commercial opportunities, often having little knowledge of what happens after harvesting, processing, and exporting their produce.

Tangtur explained that the festival was designed to bridge this gap by bringing farmers, investors, and other players together to create business relationships. This initiative aims to ensure that producers have direct access to markets, thereby increasing their income and sustainability. Recalling that the maiden edition was held in Plateau State in 2025, she noted that the initiative helped attract international attention and support for Nigeria's coffee sector.

Cross River Strategic Development Plan

Johnson Ebokpo, representing Governor Bassey Otu, announced that Cross River State is positioning itself to play a leading role in Nigeria's coffee revival. He cited the state's favorable agroecological conditions and extensive available arable land as key advantages. The Commissioner emphasized that developing a sustainable coffee industry requires more than just increased production; it demands investment in research, quality planting materials, farmer development, processing facilities, visibility, and market access.

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The governor revealed that the state has developed a Coffee Development Roadmap for 2032 to provide a strategic framework for rebuilding its coffee value chain. This seven-year plan focuses on collaboration among government institutions, private investors, and other stakeholders. Otu expressed confidence that Cross River could become a major contributor to Nigeria's coffee production, adding that the program is expected to create employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Otu highlighted that Cross River's four agroecological zones, high rainfall, and extensive arable land offer unique opportunities for cultivating different coffee varieties. Specifically, the state is well-suited for Robusta cultivation, which thrives in lowland areas. Approximately 90 per cent of the state's estimated 23,000 square kilometres of arable land is classified as lowland, giving it favorable conditions for large-scale Robusta production.

Economic Diversification And Market Growth

The governor urged the Federal Government to recognize the potential of Cross River's coffee industry as part of broader efforts to diversify the economy. He advocated for expanding non-oil exports to reduce reliance on petroleum revenues. The festival, held under the theme 'Sustainability: Building the Future of Coffee in Nigeria', will feature discussions on improving production and strengthening access to international markets.

Tangtur claimed that increased awareness and data collection following the previous festival had raised recorded coffee consumption in Nigeria from fewer than two million to about 12 million. Although she did not provide details of the measurement, this figure suggests a significant shift in domestic demand. The ongoing initiatives aim to capitalize on this growing interest to build a resilient and profitable coffee industry for all stakeholders involved.