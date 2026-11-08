Nigeria Wins First Two Gold Medals at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics with 100m Sprint Double

Gift Bright and Rosemary Nwankwo won Nigeria's first two gold medals at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games by sweeping the boys and girls 100 metres titles on Sunday.

Gift Bright and Rosemary Nwankwo delivered Nigeria's first two gold medals at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games by sweeping the boys and girls 100 metres titles on Sunday.

Nigeria Sweeps Youth Olympic 100m Titles The double triumph made Nigeria the first country to win both sprint crowns at the same edition of the Youth Olympic Games. Bright won the boys 100m final in a personal-best 10.28 seconds. China's Hangyu Zhang took silver in 10.57 seconds, and Poland's Szymon Dolega claimed bronze in 10.61 seconds. The victory made the 15-year-old Bright the first Nigerian to win the boys 100m title at the Youth Olympic Games.

Also read Nwankwo and Bright Win Double 100m Gold for Nigeria at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Bright and Nwankwo Take Gold

He had already shown his form in the semi-finals, winning his heat in 10.34 seconds as the fastest entrant for the final. His final run took another six-hundredths of a second off that mark, lowering his personal best to 10.28 seconds. Nwankwo completed Nigeria's sprint double in the girls 100m final, storming to gold in a wind-assisted 11.16 seconds.

Arwa Ali of the United Arab Emirates took silver in 11.41 seconds, while Dana Salem of Qatar settled for bronze in 11.48 seconds. The 17-year-old Nwankwo had also dominated her semi-final heat, clocking 11.53 seconds to qualify with the fastest time across both heats. Her victory made her the third Nigerian woman to win the Youth Olympics 100m title, following Josephine Omaka at Singapore 2010 and Rosemary Chukwuma at Buenos Aires 2018.

Advertisement

The two victories lifted Nigeria to joint 14th position on the medal table, with two gold medals and no silver or bronze, placing it alongside Ecuador, which also has two gold medals. China leads the standings with 11 gold, four silver and two bronze medals for 17 medals overall. Japan is second with nine gold, three silver and four bronze, while Russia is third with six gold and four silver medals.

Nigeria Rises on Medal Table The sprint successes came after a difficult start to Nigeria's campaign in Dakar, with the country initially searching for its first medal following the conclusion of competitions in swimming, table tennis and beach volleyball. The athletics contingent featured nine Nigerian athletes, with Nwankwo and Bright among those carrying the country's hopes in the sprint events.

Nigeria Rises on Medal Table

The double triumph marks a significant achievement for Nigeria's young athletics contingent and gives the country a major boost as its athletes continue their quest for more medals. Two members of Team Nigeria in Dakar, Yusuf Alli and Lekan Alabi, were excited with the excellent performance of the athletes on Sunday. I know the athletes will rise to the occasion, Yusuf Alli told The Guardian. We are expecting more medals as athletics events continue on Monday.

Ugoh Tejiri advanced to the 400m semifinal on Sunday. Team Nigeria is being represented by five athletes in track and field events at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Some other athletes who had concluded their events have returned from the Games.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, had charged the athletes to put in more efforts to ensure they surpass past records Nigeria recorded in 2010 and 2018.

Dakar Games Showcase Africa

Meanwhile, ITTF Africa President Wahid Oshodi described the organisation of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games as proof of Africa's capacity to host world-class sporting competitions. Oshodi said the event has showcased Africa's hospitality, culture and organisational capabilities to the global community. He spoke on the sidelines of activities linked to the Games. He said: Everything has been fine.

Advertisement

Transportation has been excellent, the people have been overwhelmingly nice, and the competition has been very good. Oshodi added: The opening ceremony was fantastic, truly out of this world. The cultural displays brought everything home to us in Africa and made us proud. Overall, everyone has been warm and welcoming, and the events have been very well organised.

According to the former Lagos State Commissioner for Sports, the Youth Olympic Games presents a unique opportunity for Africa to project its strengths, both on and off the sporting arena. Oshodi began his formal sports administration career at the Lagos State Sports Council in 1999.

Oshodi Discusses Administration

Oshodi Highlights Sports Administration He has served in the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, the African Table Tennis Federation, the International Table Tennis Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee and various International Olympic Committee working groups. Despite his extensive achievements, Oshodi, who is also an Executive Vice President of ITTF, said some of his most cherished memories remain the success stories recorded in table tennis through careful planning and athlete development.

He said: When you win team events in table tennis, those are the big medals. We planned well, prepared well, trained properly, and brought in the right coaches and everything worked out the way we intended. Those are moments I will always remember. The veteran sports administrator met with the IOC President, Kirsty Coventry, and former IOC boss Thomas Bach in Dakar.

He also stressed the importance of passion in developing athletes and administrators, and recalled his early interactions with Nigerian table tennis star Quadri Aruna. Oshodi further dismissed the notion that sports administration is an easy task, noting that effective leadership in sports requires education, technical knowledge and professional expertise. He said: It is one thing to love sports. It is another thing entirely to be an administrator.

The hard work behind sports administration is what people don't see, and the education required is often underestimated. The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games began on 31 October and will run until 13 November, bringing together young athletes from across the world. Nigeria will hope the sprint double provides further momentum for its remaining athletes at the Games.