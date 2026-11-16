Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun addresses the 2026 All Nigeria judges conference, urging magistrates and judges to eliminate court delays that burden ordinary citizens with excessive costs and hardship.

Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun of Nigeria has issued a direct call for judicial efficiency, emphasizing that prolonged court proceedings inflict severe hardships on ordinary citizens seeking legal remedies. Speaking at the opening of the 2026 All Nigeria judges conference of the lower courts in Abuja on Monday, the Chief Justice highlighted the urgent need to address systemic delays that erode public trust in the judiciary. The event, organized by the National Judicial Institute (NJI), brought together judicial officers to discuss critical challenges facing the nation's lower courts.

Impact of Delays on Ordinary Litigants

Kekere-Ekun detailed how extended legal battles disproportionately affect individuals with limited financial resources. She explained that litigants are often forced to spend scarce funds on travel, legal fees, and repeated court appearances. These cumulative costs create an additional burden for those attempting to resolve personal and family disputes through the legal system. The Chief Justice noted that such delays are among the most persistent complaints against Nigeria's justice system.

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The CJN specified that magistrate courts, Sharia courts, area courts, and customary courts handle disputes that directly impact people's daily lives. These courts manage matters such as family relationships, inheritance issues, land disputes, commercial transactions, and personal liberty cases. For many Nigerians, these lower courts represent their first and sometimes only interaction with the judiciary, meaning their experience here shapes their overall perception of the institution.

Challenges and Responsibilities of Judicial Officers

While acknowledging that inadequate facilities, insufficient manpower, and limited resources contribute to delays, Kekere-Ekun emphasized that these challenges require attention from appropriate authorities. She stated that these are genuine obstacles beyond the immediate control of individual judicial officers. However, she insisted that some aspects of delay can be addressed through personal discipline and effective courtroom management. Judicial officers must take ownership of procedural efficiency to ensure justice is delivered timely.

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The Chief Justice also cautioned against yielding to pressure or making hasty decisions. She urged judicial officers to conduct proceedings with dignity, patience, and restraint. This approach ensures that authority is exercised firmly without being discourteous. Kekere-Ekun stressed that a person's lack of legal representation, education, or financial status must never diminish the courtesy and fairness entitled to them in court.

Role of Technology in Modernizing Justice Delivery

To improve justice delivery, Kekere-Ekun advocated for the adoption of digital case management systems, electronic filing, and electronic records. These tools can significantly reduce administrative delays and enhance access to court information for both judges and litigants. The implementation of such technology requires adequate training, reliable infrastructure, technical support, and safeguards for confidential information. Judicial officers must be well-prepared to integrate these systems effectively.

The CJN also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in supporting legal research, document summarization, and certain administrative tasks. She urged judicial officers to understand the potential of AI while approaching its use with caution. By balancing traditional judicial virtues with modern technological tools, the Nigerian judiciary can better serve its citizens. The Chief Justice concluded by reminding attendees that while people may not always understand legal reasoning, they should never feel denied the opportunity to be heard or treated without dignity.