Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Expels 11 Airlines from Regulatory Services

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has updated its list of airlines owing statutory charges, which will be barred from accessing critical services unless they settle their debts or agree on payment plans. However, airlines argue that they are struggling to cope with the rise in fuel prices and operational costs, disrupting their financial structures and forcing them to make difficult decisions about how to manage their limited working capital

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has placed 11 domestic airlines on its updated No-Pay-No-Service list due to unpaid statutory charges , threatening access to critical regulatory and administrative services until the airlines clear their debts or agree on payment plans with the authority.

The affected airlines include Air Peace Limited, Ibom Air Limited, Arik Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines, Umza Air, NG Eagle, Max Air Limited, Caverton Helicopters, Overland Airways, Rano Air, and ValueJet. The 5 per cent Ticket Sales Charge and Cargo Sales Charge, funds collected by airlines on behalf of the NCAA, are at the centre of the dispute, and the airline's failure to pay these charges will result in immediate interruptions in regulatory support, which has raised concerns among operators and passengers





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Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Domestic Airlines Statutory Charges Regulatory Services Payment Plans Fuel Prices Operational Costs

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