Nigeria Cannot Tackle Insecurity Alone: President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria cannot tackle insecurity alone, emphasizing the need for global cooperation and regional partnerships in addressing security threats across the country and Africa. He made the remarks while responding to questions on international security partnerships and the relationship between the United States and France in handling global security concerns.

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria cannot tackle insecurity alone, stressing that global cooperation and regional partnerships remain critical in addressing security threats across the country and Africa.

Speaking on Thursday at the African CEO Forum held in Kigali, Tinubu said no nation can survive in isolation, especially in a world facing growing security and economic challenges. The Nigerian leader made the remarks while responding to questions on international security partnerships and the relationship between the United States and France in handling global security concerns. According to him, even powerful nations still rely on diplomacy and collaboration to resolve conflicts and maintain stability.

“Security challenges will always be there. Those are things you cannot do alone. You can’t operate the world in isolation. Even Trump, as bold as he is, is in China talking about Taiwan.

So, who am I in Nigeria to say I will do it alone? ” Tinubu said. The President added that Nigeria must continue to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries and international allies to improve security and protect lives and property.

“I must embrace my neighbours. I must pursue pragmatic collaboration partnership, which is very necessary to assist and make progress and enhance the security of life and properties of the people,” he stated. Tinubu’s comments come amid renewed concerns over insecurity in different parts of Nigeria, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence.

The President has repeatedly defended his administration’s security strategy, insisting that cooperation among African nations and support from global partners are necessary to combat cross-border crimes and terrorism. At the forum, Tinubu also spoke on economic reforms, regional integration and the need for African countries to work together in attracting investments and strengthening development across the continent





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Nigeria Insecurity Global Cooperation Regional Partnerships African Nations Global Partners Terrorism Banditry Kidnapping Communal Violence President Tinubu African CEO Forum Kigali Economic Reforms Regional Integration Attraction Of Investments Strengthening Development

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