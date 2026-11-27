Experts urge investment in local oral and maxillofacial surgeon training in Northern Nigeria to ensure sustainable healthcare access and address Noma treatment needs.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons in Northern Nigeria are demanding immediate and substantial investment in local specialist training programs to resolve critical workforce shortages and improve patient access to advanced surgical care. Leaders at the biennial conference of the Nigeria n Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Sokoto warned that the region's persistent dependence on visiting specialists from other parts of the country jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of medical services.

Regional Workforce Gap and Training Needs

The Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr Braima Ramat, made this urgent appeal on Friday during the conference proceedings. Ramat emphasized that the current model relies heavily on Southern practitioners visiting the North, creating a fragile system where continuity of care is lost when these professionals depart without adequately trained local successors.

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Dr Ramat explained that oral and maxillofacial surgery remains inaccessible to many residents in the North because the majority of current specialists originate from the South. He argued that deliberate efforts must be made to train indigenous professionals to bridge this manpower gap. Without training local talent, specialists will continue to arrive, perform surgeries, and leave, leaving communities without ongoing specialist support. Developing local expertise is essential for experienced surgeons to transfer knowledge to younger generations, ensuring permanent capacity building.

Conference Goals and Regional Rotation Strategy

Professor Olalekan Gbotolorun, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, stated that the biennial conference serves as a vital platform for specialists nationwide to share research findings and establish professional relationships. The event also facilitates the strengthening of international collaborations, which are crucial for advancing medical practices and bringing global expertise to local challenges.

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Oral and maxillofacial surgery is a highly specialized field focused on the diagnosis and surgical treatment of conditions affecting the mouth, jaws, face, and related structures. Specialists in this discipline manage a wide array of complex conditions, including severe facial injuries, benign and malignant tumours, congenital abnormalities, and intricate infections that require precise surgical intervention.

The association has intentionally rotated the conference between regions to promote inclusiveness and expose members to the diverse healthcare environments across the nation. Professor Gbotolorun confirmed that the current edition in Sokoto is part of a strategic plan to alternate locations. The next edition is scheduled for Lagos, while preparations are underway to host a future conference in the North-East, ensuring that different parts of the country benefit from the gathering.

Noma Disease Challenges and Government Funding

The call for increased local training comes amidst growing concerns about access to specialist healthcare in underserved areas, where shortages delay treatment and force patients to travel long distances. This issue is particularly acute regarding Noma, a neglected disease described by the World Health Organization that has a significant presence in the Noma Belt extending into northern Nigeria. Many children in the region suffer from this devastating condition, necessitating advanced surgical reconstruction.

Professor Gbotolorun indicated that oral and maxillofacial surgeons are an integral part of the wider oral healthcare system and expect to benefit from the Federal Government's reported N70 billion intervention for oral health development. The Minister of State for Health was represented at the conference and assigned specific tasks to the association. The surgeons are currently working to meet the requirements necessary to access these intervention funds to address Noma and other oral health challenges.

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International Collaboration and Surgical Outreach

Dr Henry Leonhardt, a specialist with the Maxillofacial Department of a university hospital in Dresden, Germany, advocated for the adoption of advanced surgical techniques to improve outcomes for Noma patients. His presentations focused on adapting microsurgical tissue transfer techniques for Nigerian patients and examining treatment options for temporomandibular joint fractures, highlighting the potential for international knowledge exchange.

Dr Leonhardt praised the Nigerian surgeons, nurses, and healthcare workers for their participation in a surgical outreach program organized ahead of the conference. He described their commitment to providing free treatment to patients who could not afford surgery as inspiring, noting the high level of dedication displayed by young medical professionals. This collaboration underscores the importance of combining local effort with global expertise to combat neglected diseases and improve overall healthcare delivery in the region.