Nigeria Budget Overlap Creates Fiscal Indiscipline and Transparency Crisis

Analysis of Nigeria's overlapping annual budgets reveals severe fiscal indiscipline, undermining the credibility of the new economic policy framework and public accountability.

The Federal Ministry of Finance has issued a draft document titled Nigeria Economic Policy Framework Public Consultation Document for public review. This consultation period runs from 26 October to 27 November in 2026. The release of this framework aims to address long-term economic planning and stability.

Overlapping Budgets Undermine Accountability

A critical issue highlighted by experts is the federal government running three annual budgets simultaneously. This practice creates significant confusion regarding financial management and resource allocation. It raises serious questions about the ability to track which budget paid for specific projects. The lack of clarity makes it nearly impossible to determine if original allocations achieved their intended aims.

Also read Group warns against excluding women from public budget decisions

MTEF And Fiscal Strategy Paper Gaps

Concerns have been raised about the unavailability of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper. Although the Budget Office stated that the draft was concluded in July, the document remains unpublished ahead of the 2027 budget cycle. This opacity contrasts with the transparency required for effective economic governance and market confidence.

Tinubu Administration Continues Controversial Practice

The Tinubu administration continues the controversial practice of overlapping budgets despite promises of reform. The incumbent government had pledged to close previous capital liabilities by 31 March 2026. However, the capital expenditure component of the 2024 budget was extended into 2025. This extension occurred without clear evidence of its continued active status today.

Advertisement

Systemic Issues In Cash Flow Management

The 2025 appropriation act capital expenditure provision has been extended four times. It is now authorized to run until the end of the year. This pattern suggests deep systemic issues within cash flow management and procurement processes. Insufficient revenue and competing spending commitments further complicate the fiscal landscape.

Credibility Of Long Term Economic Planning

Financial markets expect these documents to be prepared and published to maintain investor trust. Yet the cynical nature of this box checking impulse undermines genuine accountability. Few episodes raise more red flags about fiscal indiscipline than this continuous overlap. The captain of the ship of state appears to be navigating choppy waters with a blindfold on.