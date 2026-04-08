Nigeria Broadcasting Awards Honors Industry Leaders, Celebrates Excellence

The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards, organized by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), celebrated outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry, recognizing industry veterans and highlighting the achievements of various media organizations. Dr. John Momoh, Channels Media Group Chairman, received a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Channels Television won Television Station of the Year.

Dr. John Momoh , the Chairman of Channels Media Group, was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards . This prestigious recognition, presented at the second edition of the awards organized by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria ( BON ) in Abuja, acknowledged his significant contributions and remarkable accomplishments within the broadcast industry.

Channels Television further solidified its prominence by clinching the coveted Television Station Of The Year Award during the event, which took place at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado. The ceremony served as a platform to honor several distinguished figures, including former Director-General of NTA, Shyngle Wigwe; former MD of the NTA, Yemi Farounbi; and former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Abubakar Jijiwa, all celebrated for their lifelong dedication and groundbreaking initiatives in broadcasting. The list of honorees also featured Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, the first female chairman of BON and former Director-General of Abubakar Rimi Television, and the esteemed broadcaster, Mrs. Bimbo Oloyede, adding to the evening's celebration of broadcasting excellence.\The event also paid tribute to industry leaders who were posthumously awarded, including High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, alongside Mr. Timawus Mathias, Mr. Okokon Ndem, Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams, and Mr. Patrick Ityohegh. The recognition extended to prominent figures from the government and media support sectors. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, and former Executive Secretary of BON, Mr. Obadiah Tohomdet, were all acknowledged for their support of the media landscape. Bayo Awosemo, the head of the steering committee, was similarly honored for his exemplary leadership. Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State expressed his gratitude to the organizers, recognizing the importance of celebrating diligent work and impactful contributions within society. He highlighted the critical role the media plays in shaping societal norms and practices globally. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who served as the chief host, lauded BON for initiating and sustaining the awards, stating that the large number of entries reflected the vibrancy, talent, and dedication present in the broadcast sector. Idris also expressed his gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the commitment of the ministry, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to uphold professionalism in the media.\Abdulhamid Dembos, the outgoing Chairman of BON, described the ceremony as a special event dedicated to celebrating excellence, and congratulated the nominees and winners. Yemisi Gbamgbose, the outgoing Executive Secretary of BON, emphasized the thoroughness of the selection committee in choosing the award recipients, and explained that BON was established in Kano in May 2021 to provide a platform where experienced broadcasters could evaluate the work of practitioners and recognize outstanding achievements in broadcasting. Gbamgbose emphasized that the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards aimed to promote innovation, research, diligence, and accuracy, as well as compelling productions comparable to international standards. Earlier in the event, Danladi Bako, the Chairman of the panel of judges, revealed that the selection committee had reviewed 248 entries of 30-minute programs, selecting three nominees for each category before determining the winners. He also addressed the challenge of manpower shortages in the industry, despite the advancements in technology. Bako concluded by congratulating the deserving winners, emphasizing that those who were not selected were not necessarily of lesser quality. The event underscored the significance of recognizing and rewarding excellence within the Nigerian broadcasting industry





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