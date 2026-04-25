Nigeria Borrows Billions for Infrastructure Amidst Fiscal Concerns

The Tinubu administration defends its borrowing strategy for infrastructure development, responding to concerns raised by the Emir of Kano regarding fiscal consistency after fuel subsidy removal.

The Nigeria n government, under President Bola Tinubu, is actively utilizing borrowing as a key strategy to fund substantial investments in the nation's critical infrastructure, according to Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication.

This clarification comes in direct response to observations made by the Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi, regarding Nigeria’s infrastructure spending and the continued reliance on debt. Bwala affirmed that the current administration recognizes the immense financial requirements for addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, estimating the annual need to be between $30 billion and $100 billion. He conceded that current expenditure falls short of this necessary level, necessitating the procurement of loans to bridge the gap and facilitate essential projects.

This approach, Bwala argues, is a pragmatic response to a pressing national need, prioritizing infrastructure development as fundamental to economic growth and stability. The government believes that strategic borrowing, directed towards infrastructure, will yield long-term benefits that outweigh the financial costs.

However, the Emir of Kano, a respected voice on economic matters and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has expressed reservations about this continued borrowing, particularly in the context of the recent removal of the fuel subsidy. Sanusi questioned the financial logic of maintaining a reliance on debt despite the anticipated fiscal relief from subsidy removal.

He posited that the expected benefits of eliminating the subsidy – namely, increased government revenue and reduced financial strain – should have translated into a decrease in borrowing, rather than its continuation. This inconsistency, according to the Emir, raises concerns about the government’s fiscal management and the effective utilization of resources. He further highlighted the unsustainable practice of Nigeria, as an oil-producing nation, continuing to support foreign refineries, advocating for a greater focus on strengthening domestic refining capabilities.

Sanusi acknowledged the positive strides made in recent domestic refining and export activities, recognizing their potential to bolster the economy, but stressed that these gains must be accompanied by sound financial policies. The core of the debate revolves around the government’s fiscal strategy and the perceived disconnect between policy implementation and expected outcomes.

The Emir’s critique centers on the idea that the savings generated from the fuel subsidy removal should demonstrably reduce the need for borrowing and contribute to tangible economic improvements. He argues that the absence of such a shift suggests either ineffective financial management or a miscalculation of the subsidy removal’s potential benefits. Bwala’s response, while acknowledging the need for borrowing, frames it as a necessary investment in long-term economic growth.

The differing perspectives highlight a fundamental tension between the immediate need to address infrastructure deficits and the long-term goal of fiscal sustainability. The discussion also underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in government spending, ensuring that borrowed funds are effectively allocated and contribute to measurable economic progress.

Ultimately, the success of the Tinubu administration’s infrastructure-focused borrowing strategy will depend on its ability to demonstrate a clear return on investment and a commitment to responsible fiscal management, addressing the concerns raised by influential figures like the Emir of Kano





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