Nigeria Bolsters Cancer Care Strategy Through Strategic Public-Private Partnerships

The Nigerian government and Innova Healthcare Nigeria Ltd are collaborating to expand radiotherapy services and reduce the national cancer burden by 50 percent by 2030 through technology transfer and PPP models.

The fight against cancer in Nigeria has entered a critical phase of evolution, with a renewed emphasis on the integration of private sector expertise to bolster the public health infrastructure.

During a comprehensive two-day Stakeholder Engagement and Capacity Building Programme held in Abuja, organized by Innova Healthcare Nigeria Ltd, industry leaders and government officials gathered under the theme 'Bringing the Total Oncology Solution'. Usman Aliyu, the head of the Nigeria Cancer Access Partnership (NICRAT), underscored the indispensable role of public-private partnerships (PPP) in expanding the reach and effectiveness of cancer care.

He argued that the complexity of oncology requires a multifaceted approach that goes beyond the traditional capabilities of government agencies alone. By leveraging the agility and technological prowess of the private sector, Nigeria aims to create a more resilient healthcare system capable of managing the increasing incidence of various cancers across its diverse population. The operational landscape of cancer treatment in Nigeria is already seeing the fruits of these collaborative efforts.

Mr. Aliyu revealed that nearly fifty percent of the radiotherapy centers currently functioning in the country operate under PPP models, which demonstrates a successful shift toward blended healthcare delivery. Through initiatives such as the Nigeria Cancer Access Partnership (NCAP) and the National Cancer Health Fund (NCHF), NICRAT has already provided critical support to more than 10,000 citizens, offering them access to essential diagnostics, life-saving medicines, and specialized treatments that would otherwise be unaffordable.

Furthermore, the organization has focused heavily on human capital development, training over 2,000 healthcare professionals across various oncology disciplines to ensure that the workforce can keep pace with global medical advancements. The introduction of telemedicine services has also played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between urban specialized centers and rural patients, ensuring that geography is no longer an absolute barrier to care.

A cornerstone of the future strategy is the upcoming inauguration of the first National Cancer Burden Report. This landmark document is expected to provide a comprehensive data-driven overview of the cancer landscape in Nigeria, identifying emerging disease trends and pinpointing the most affected demographics. This data will be vital for government policymakers, allowing for more precise resource allocation and the implementation of programs tailored to the actual needs of the population.

Complementing this, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, emphasized through his representative, Uche Nwokwu, that the government is committed to the National Cancer Control Plan. This ambitious plan sets a target to reduce the national cancer burden by 50 percent by the year 2030. This objective is to be achieved through a rigorous focus on early screening, accurate diagnosis, and comprehensive survivorship interventions.

While the government has subsidized anti-cancer medications in over 24 hospitals, there is a growing recognition that medical treatment is only one part of the battle. Many patients face insurmountable barriers such as the cost of transportation to distant clinics, the lack of affordable accommodation near treatment centers, and the struggle to maintain proper nutrition during chemotherapy. Addressing the technical deficits remains a top priority.

Wong Kai Tan, the Business Development Director of Innova Healthcare Nigeria Ltd, highlighted the acute shortage of high-end radiotherapy equipment and the scarcity of specialized personnel, including radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and radiation therapists. Without these experts, the most advanced machines cannot be utilized to their full potential. To combat this, Innova is facilitating a strategic bridge between Nigeria and Singapore, promoting a bidirectional flow of knowledge and technology.

This international partnership is designed to foster technology transfer and workforce development, ensuring that Nigerian clinicians are trained in the latest oncological techniques used in Singapore. By integrating these global best practices, Nigeria hopes to not only improve survival rates but also to establish a center of excellence for oncology in West Africa, eventually reducing the need for citizens to travel abroad for basic cancer care





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