Nigeria Bolsters Airport Ebola Preparedness with Joint Inspection at Lagos Hub

Health and aviation authorities in Nigeria conducted a joint inspection at Murtala Muhammed International Airport to evaluate and reinforce measures against potential Ebola virus importation, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The assessment involved multiple stakeholders and underscored the importance of vigilance, surveillance, and interagency collaboration to protect public health.

Joint inspection at Lagos airport strengthens Ebola preparedness measures. Health and aviation officials conducted a comprehensive assessment of Murtala Muhammed International Airport's readiness to detect and respond to potential Ebola threats, following the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The exercise involved key stakeholders including Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akinola Abayomi, MMIA Airport Manager Olatokunbo Arewa, FAAN's General Manager of Aviation Medical Ibrahim Bilikisu, and state health officials. Mr. Abayomi emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and stricter surveillance for passengers from high-risk countries, advocating for effective identification and monitoring procedures while ensuring compliance with public health protocols. He stressed that continuous collaboration among agencies is crucial to prevent disease importation through Nigeria's busiest airport.

Airport Manager Arewa assured FAAN's commitment to sustaining preventive measures and called for greater synergy among stakeholders, noting that prompt detection, reporting, and response are essential to contain any infectious disease. Abdullahi Lawal of Port Health Services reported that the airport's emergency preparedness plan has been reviewed and risk assessments conducted; airlines from high-risk destinations are identified, screening forms administered, and responsibilities assigned under the response framework.

Bilikisu added that FAAN and NCAA continue to share information and coordinate efforts in line with international regulations, with personnel trained to identify and report threats. The delegation toured airport facilities to verify compliance with Ebola surveillance and prevention protocols, highlighting the collective resolve to maintain high preparedness and effective emergency response at MMIA





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Ebola Nigeria Airport Preparedness Lagos FAAN Surveillance Public Health DRC Inspection

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