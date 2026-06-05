Nigeria aviation regulator and airlines clash over disputed charges

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and domestic airlines are locked in a bitter dispute over unpaid statutory charges, with the NCAA issuing a 'No-Pay-No-Service' directive that was later suspended. Airlines deny the debt and accuse the regulator of using media pressure.

Nigeria's aviation sector is currently engulfed in a high-stakes confrontation between the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA ) and domestic airline operators, a conflict that threatens to destabilize an already fragile industry.

At the heart of the dispute are statutory charges amounting to billions of naira, specifically the five per cent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Cargo Sales Charge (CSC), which airlines collect on behalf of the NCAA to fund safety oversight, personnel training, and economic regulation. The tension escalated rapidly when the NCAA issued a "No-Pay-No-Service" directive on May 22, 2026, ordering all its departments to withhold regulatory and administrative services from 11 airlines, including major carriers like Air Peace, Ibom Air, Arik Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Max Air, and ValueJet, until they settled alleged unpaid remittances.

This internal memo, which warned that no services could be rendered without financial clearance from the Directorate of Finance and Accounts, sent shockwaves through the sector, sparking fears of flight disruptions, operational paralysis, and fresh uncertainty for millions of passengers who rely daily on domestic air travel. The directive was seen as a drastic measure by a regulator grappling with dwindling financial liquidity and the need to maintain compliance with international aviation safety standards.

Defending the controversial order, NCAA Director-General Chris Najomo argued that the regulator could no longer ignore the non-remittance of charges critical to sustaining oversight functions, emphasizing that delayed payments undermine risk-based safety surveillance and global obligations. However, the airline operators immediately pushed back, denying any wrongdoing and accusing the NCAA of using media pressure to bypass established regulatory frameworks.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) issued a strongly worded statement declaring that their members do not owe the NCAA "a dime" in regulatory service charges, pointing out that all services-from aircraft inspections to crew license validations-are paid for upfront before approvals are granted. The AON stated that the NCAA issues invoices for every regulatory service and that operators settle these invoices in advance, making it impossible for them to owe any regulatory fees.

This clash highlights a long-standing tension over revenue collection and the sustainability of Nigeria's aviation oversight. The NCAA's directive was seen by many as an attempt to assert authority in the face of mounting financial pressures, but the backlash forced the regulator to backtrack within 24 hours.

On May 23, the NCAA announced a temporary suspension of the "No-Pay-No-Service" order, citing extensive consultations within the sector and a careful review of current operating realities, particularly the rising cost of aviation fuel and its impact on airline operations and overall industry stability. However, the suspension came with a stern warning that it did not represent a cancellation, waiver, or forgiveness of outstanding statutory financial obligations.

This mixed message failed to calm tensions and instead deepened the rift between the two sides. The AON quickly criticized the NCAA's actions as inconsistent and accusatory, maintaining that the regulator's public narrative was misleading and damaging to the industry's reputation. This dispute is the latest chapter in a recurring saga over the TSC and CSC charges, which airlines have long argued are too high and mismanaged, while the NCAA insists they are essential for safety oversight.

The standoff raises serious questions about the future of Nigeria's aviation industry, which has struggled with high operational costs, foreign exchange shortages, and regulatory unpredictability. Passengers are left caught in the middle, facing potential flight delays and cancellations if the crisis escalates further. The international aviation community is also watching closely, as any prolonged disruption could affect Nigeria's safety ratings and compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

As both sides dig in, the need for a sustainable solution becomes more urgent, with stakeholders calling for dialogue and transparency to resolve the impasse. Without a constructive engagement, the industry risks sliding into a deeper crisis that could undermine years of progress in domestic air travel





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Nigeria Aviation NCAA Airline Dispute Ticket Sales Charge Regulatory Conflict

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