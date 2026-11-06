Nigeria Attracts Over $10 Billion Oil Investments Through NCDMB Reforms

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board highlights record oil and gas investments driven by policy reforms, attracting global leaders at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi.

The Nigeria n Content Development and Monitoring Board ( NCDMB) has revealed that Nigeria secured more than $10 billion in international oil and gas investments over the past three years. This significant financial influx underscores the nation's rising appeal as a primary destination for global energy capital amid evolving market conditions.

Dr Obinna Ezeobi, serving as General Manager Corporate Communications for the NCDMB, delivered these critical findings on Wednesday. He presented the data during a Strategic Leadership Roundtable Briefing held at the prestigious ADIPEC Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

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Strategic Reforms Drive Sector Growth

Dr Obinna Ezeobi represented Executive Secretary Felix Omatsola Ogbe during the high-level discussions. The roundtable, themed "Delivering the Energy the World Needs: Recalibrating Upstream Projects," convened twenty-one global industry leaders. They focused on critical issues shaping the energy sector, including investments, project delivery, financing, and sustainable growth.

The core of Nigeria's investment surge lies in targeted policy reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. These strategic incentives, supported by Executive Orders, have successfully attracted international operators and facilitated major projects across the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

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Key Agencies Enable Final Decisions

Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) were accelerated through collaborative efforts among key regulatory bodies. The NCDMB, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) implemented reforms that enhanced investor confidence. These measures improved the overall competitiveness of the Nigerian energy market for foreign stakeholders.

Dr Obinna Ezeobi highlighted that sustained engagement with operating companies was instrumental in these achievements. He cited specific initiatives such as the revised Nigerian Content Contracting Guidelines, which streamlined project approval processes. These changes reduced bureaucratic delays and provided clearer pathways for project execution.

Equipment Certificates Boost Local Capacity

Another pivotal initiative is the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC) Guidelines. This framework is designed to eliminate non-performing intermediary companies from industry operations. It enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide services directly for deepwater projects, thereby increasing efficiency.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri (c), demonstrated strong governmental support for these initiatives. He visited the NCDMB exhibition booth at ADIPEC 2026, accompanied by Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman of PETAN. Their presence signaled high-level commitment to the board's strategic direction.

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Future Opportunities for Global Partners

Dr Obinna Ezeobi extended an invitation to international operating and service companies to deepen their engagement in Nigeria. He assured partners that the NCDMB supports an environment where international investments thrive alongside Nigerian enterprises. This partnership model aims to foster technology transfer and strengthen domestic capability.

The board envisions a future where major projects create opportunities for local manufacturing and value addition. Companies can compete beyond Nigeria's borders while benefiting from a supportive regulatory framework. This approach ensures that foreign capital contributes to sustainable economic growth and human capacity development within the host nation.