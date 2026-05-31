Nigeria at 27: A Satirical Look at the Fourth Republic's Political Circus

A satirical analysis of Nigeria's Fourth Republic at 27, examining the absurdities of election seasons, political maneuvering, and the disconnect between leaders and the people, using metaphors from folklore and modern politics.

Nigeria 's Fourth Republic turned twenty-seven on Friday, 29 May 2026, but a couple of months back, an event still gnaws at my conscience. In the fluorescent-drenched jungle of electoral sloganeering and sesquipedalian grandstanding, where democracy is served piping hot in branded polythene bags, one man stood defiant.

Clad in a faded T-shirt that had survived three changes of guard and fuelled by a spirit of pious fatigue, he raised his voice. It was not a call to the barricades but a liturgical confession: this was neither the dark ideation of the clinically depressed nor the dry wit of the satirist. It was patriotism distilled into a potent, psychedelic mirage.

In this beloved enclave, where promises arrive with the velocity of light and vanish with the frequency of the national grid, leaders ascend to power on the prayer points of the very people they are destined to dispossess. Our election seasons have become more vibrant than a masquerade festival, and at twenty-seven, the Republic has entered its most promiscuous phase yet.

We watch as the Federal High Courts play musical chairs with election timetables, shifting dates with the nonchalance of a landlord adjusting rent after a heavy night of drinking. The law has become a bespoke garment, nipped and tucked by learned silks to fit the protruding bellies of the highest bidders.

When the calendar does not suit the caucus, a gavel falls, and time itself is commanded to stand still, proving that in Nigeria, the sun must seek a court injunction before it dares to set in the West. Then there is the masterclass in political necromancy - the Resurrected Waiver.

We saw the man from Otuoke, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, being wooed and waived back into the fray by the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP faction, while the Nyesom Wike sector of the party stands arms akimbo. It is a spectacle of washing a retired masquerade, attempting to exhume a legacy once buried with a collective sigh of relief, only to find that in the PDP, repentance is a commodity traded in the backrooms of Abuja.

It seems the umbrella has become so porous that it now requires a ghost to hold the handle, granting an automatic ticket to a man who once surrendered it, while the living scramble for the crumbs of his return. The argy-bargy between the heavyweights, the Amaechis and the Atikus, has become a spectator sport of high-stakes hubris. Having fled their former nests, they now wrestle for the soul of the ADC like two ageing gladiators fighting over a tattered loincloth.

Amaechi taunts Atiku about his electability, reminding the Waziri that winning a primary is not the same as winning a country, while Atiku smiles with the serenity of a man who has bought the house and the furniture before the guests arrive. Yet, Mohammed Hayatu-deen's stranger-than-fiction poise on the outcome of the primaries leaves one askance.

They all barter for the Number One spot, with no one willing to settle for the role of running mate; they haggle like traders at a midnight cattle market, looking for loyalists who are willing to be seen but not heard, or heard but not felt. The Third Way offers its own brand of risible comedy. In the corner of the newly minted NDC (Nigeria Democratic Congress), we see the uneasy tango of Obi and Kwankwaso - the OK Movement.

They are two suitors trying to decide who gets to wear the white gown and who gets to carry the bouquet, having fled the toxic fumes of the ADC for the sanctuary of Seriake Dickson's manor. Their marriage of convenience has the stability of a tripod with two legs, yet they invite the diaspora to a feast where the menu has not even been printed.

Dumebi Kachikwu, already endorsed by one faction, stands at the window while another faction prepares the guillotine. It is a party where the certificate of return is treated like a shared WhatsApp status - visible to all, but owned by none. And what of the Landlord Candidates? Omoyele Sowore has the AAC ticket reserved like a VIP table at a lounge, forever the agitator waiting for a revolution that seems permanently stuck in Lagos traffic.

Adewole Adebayo has cornered the SDP, turning a historic party into a personal fiefdom, proving that if you cannot win the crowd, you can at least own the stage. Once the ink dries on the ballot, our politicians perform a vanishing act that would leave Harry Houdini questioning his life's work. We recall Ijapa the Tortoise and his legendary trek to the feast in the sky.

You remember the tale: Ijapa, possessing no wings, persuaded the birds to lend him their feathers. Upon reaching the celestial banquet, he craftily took the name All of You. When the hosts served the ambrosia for all of you, the Tortoise feasted until his shell strained, while the birds, the actual proprietors of the feathers, starved in the corner. In our modern bestiary, the Tortoise has company.

The electoral process becomes a carnival of deception where the masses are left with empty promises, and the political class continues to enrich itself at the expense of the common man. The cycle repeats every four years, with the same faces resurfacing under different banners, and the citizenry remains hopeful yet perpetually disappointed.

As the Fourth Republic ages, it reflects a democracy that is vibrant in rhetoric but hollow in substance, a system where the rule of law is bent to serve the powerful, and where the will of the people is often ignored. The forthcoming elections will test whether Nigeria can break free from this pattern or remain trapped in a revolving door of unfulfilled aspirations.

The nation stands at a crossroads, and the choices made in the coming months will determine its trajectory for years to come. The satire woven into this narrative underscores the absurdity of a political landscape where nothing is as it seems, and where the electorate is both the audience and the victim of a grand theatrical production





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