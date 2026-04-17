Nigeria Assures Adequate Aviation Fuel Supply Amidst Price Concerns

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has stated that the country possesses sufficient aviation fuel reserves, countering concerns raised by airline operators about escalating prices. The authority confirmed a 74-day national sufficiency, combining inland and refinery stock, and emphasized that aviation fuel pricing is market-driven and fully deregulated. While acknowledging price fluctuations, NMDPRA disputes reports of prices reaching N3,300 per litre, citing survey data and the ex-gantry price at Dangote Refinery as indicators of current market realities. The regulator pledges continued monitoring to ensure stable supply and prevent profiteering.

The Nigeria n Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA ) has moved to allay public anxieties regarding the supply of aviation fuel , commonly known as Jet A1 , within the country. Recent statements from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) indicated a significant increase in Jet A1 prices, with figures rising from N900 per litre in late February to N3,300 per litre by mid-April, a surge exceeding 300 percent. This dramatic escalation had prompted the AON to announce potential operational suspensions beginning April 20th due to the prohibitive costs.

In response, the NMDPRA issued a statement on Friday, through George Ene-Ita, director of its public affairs department, to clarify the current supply situation and market dynamics. The authority revealed that Nigeria currently holds a robust national sufficiency of aviation fuel, amounting to a total of 74 days. This figure is derived from a combination of inland stock, which provides 12 days of coverage, and refinery stock, which contributes an additional 62 days. This considerable reserve aims to assure the public and stakeholders that there is no immediate threat of scarcity.

The NMDPRA stressed that, in line with other petroleum products, aviation fuel has been fully deregulated, meaning its price is predominantly determined by market forces and global economic trends. This deregulation means the price is subject to the interplay of supply and demand, as well as international benchmark prices.

To further substantiate its claims and provide transparency, the NMDPRA shared current pricing data. As of April 16th, the ex-gantry price at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Company was reported at N1,879 per litre, which is noted to be slightly lower than the international indicative price of N1,900 per litre observed in Lagos. Furthermore, a nationwide survey conducted by the regulator indicated that retail prices for aviation fuel are currently fluctuating between N1,960 and N2,800 per litre across the country. Consequently, the NMDPRA considers the widely reported N3,300 per litre figure to be inaccurate and not reflective of the prevailing market conditions.

The authority reiterated its commitment to continuous monitoring of both supply levels and pricing mechanisms across the nation. This vigilance is intended to preempt any potential disruptions to the supply chain and to actively prevent instances of profiteering. The NMDPRA also took the opportunity to reaffirm its dedication to ensuring energy security for Nigeria and expressed its appreciation for the ongoing efforts of all stakeholders within the aviation fuel supply chain who are instrumental in maintaining the steady distribution of this critical commodity





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