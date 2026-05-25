Nigeria Army Warns of Possible Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Eid-Kabir Celebrations

The Nigerian Army has issued a security advisory warning residents of the North-east region of possible terrorist attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP ahead of the Eid-Kabir celebrations. The advisory urges residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and report suspicious persons or objects to security agencies.

The Nigeria n Army has alerted residents of the North-east region to plans by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa ( ISWAP ) terrorists to carry out suicide bombing and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks ahead of the Eid-Kabir celebrations.

A security advisory issued by the Headquarters, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint task force in the region, indicated that insurgents could attempt isolated attacks on civilian targets, especially in crowded locations during the festive period. The Army assures residents that comprehensive security measures have been activated across the theatre of operations to ensure peaceful celebrations on Wednesday, 28 May 2026





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Boko Haram ISWAP Eid-Kabir Terrorist Attacks Security Advisory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FRSC Deploys 950 Officers Across Kwara State For Eid-El-KabirFederal Road Safety Corps has deployed personnel across Kwara State to ensure safer roads and free flow of traffic during Eid-El-Kabir celebrations

Read more »

Eid El Kabir: Nigerian military unmasks plots by Boko Haram, ISWAPThe Headquarters, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, has informed the general public that comprehensive security arrangements have

Read more »

North-East Security Measures for Eid El Kabir CelebrationsThe Joint Task Force (North East) has assured residents of the North-East of adequate security ahead of the Eid El Kabir celebrations. They have activated comprehensive security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations despite threats posed by remnants of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Read more »

Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1889 personnel in KanoThe FRSC Kano Command deploys 1,889 personnel for a special patrol during the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to ensure safer roads and reduce crashes.

Read more »