Nigeria Approves N548.98 Billion for Carter Bridge Reconstruction

The Nigerian government has approved nearly N549 billion for the complete demolition and rebuilding of the Carter Bridge in Lagos, citing irreversible structural damage. The project includes an extension of the bridge and the addition of a flyover to ease congestion.

The Nigeria n Federal Government has authorized the complete demolition and reconstruction of the Carter Bridge in Lagos , allocating N548.98 billion for the project. This decision follows extensive technical assessments spanning over a decade, all indicating irreversible structural damage to the bridge’s underwater foundations.

Works Minister Dave Umahi announced the approval following a Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, emphasizing that experts both domestically and internationally concurred that repair was not feasible. The deterioration, particularly of the underwater piles and pile caps, has been accelerating at a concerning rate, described by the minister as a ‘geometrical progression’.

Initial investigations conducted in 2013 and 2019, reinforced by a recent review under the current administration with the involvement of Julius Berger, all pointed to the necessity of a full rebuild. The contract for the reconstruction has been awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) after a competitive bidding process that included prominent firms like Julius Berger, CBC, and China Harbour High Tech.

The redesigned Carter Bridge will be significantly enhanced, extending from its current length of 1.525 kilometers to 1.93 kilometers. This expansion incorporates the addition of a flyover ramp strategically designed to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion that has long plagued the area. Minister Umahi highlighted the rigorous procurement and design processes undertaken to ensure the project’s success.

The new structure will also feature dual navigational waterways, each measuring 105 meters in width, to facilitate smoother marine traffic flow across the Lagos Lagoon. This upgrade is intended to not only address the structural deficiencies but also to improve the overall transportation infrastructure in Lagos, a crucial economic hub in Nigeria. The project’s scope demonstrates a commitment to long-term infrastructure development and a proactive approach to preventing potential disasters associated with aging infrastructure.

Alongside the Carter Bridge reconstruction, the Federal Executive Council also approved N24.89 billion for the rehabilitation of the underwater components of the Third Mainland Bridge. This complementary project, to be executed by Julius Berger, is slated for completion in time for the commissioning ceremonies planned to coincide with President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office on May 29th.

The Carter Bridge, a historical landmark and vital transportation artery connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, has been a cornerstone of the city’s traffic network since its naming after former colonial governor Gilbert Carter. In recent years, the bridge has been subject to weight restrictions and intermittent repairs due to growing concerns about its structural integrity.

The complete reconstruction represents a significant investment in the future of Lagos’ transportation infrastructure, aiming to provide a safer, more efficient, and more reliable crossing for commuters and freight traffic. The government’s decision underscores the importance of regular infrastructure maintenance and timely intervention to prevent catastrophic failures and ensure the continued economic vitality of the region. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, creating employment opportunities and facilitating trade and commerce





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