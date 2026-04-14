Nigeria Announces Team for 2026 World Athletics Relay

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced the team that will represent the country at the upcoming 2026 World Athletics Relay in Gabrone, Botswana. The team includes a mix of experienced athletes and rising stars, aiming to qualify for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has officially unveiled the roster of athletes who will be representing the nation at the highly anticipated 2026 World Athletics Relay . Scheduled to take place in Gabrone, Botswana, from May 2nd to 3rd, this two-day event holds significant importance as it serves as a crucial qualifier for the relay events at the 2027 World Athletics Championships. Nigeria is set to participate in all six relay events, showcasing its commitment to excellence in the sport. The selection process was keenly watched, and the final list reflects a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talents, promising an exciting performance from the Nigeria n contingent. The team's composition hints at a strategic approach, aiming to leverage both experience and fresh energy to secure qualification and aim for podium finishes. The AFN's confidence in the chosen athletes is evident, with expectations high for a strong showing on the global stage. This announcement marks the beginning of an exciting period for Nigeria n athletics fans, who are eager to witness their athletes compete against the world's best. The focus will now shift to the team's preparation, ensuring they are in optimal condition to perform at their peak in Botswana.

The men's 4x100m relay team will feature Favour Ashe, the former Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, adding a significant boost to the team's prospects. His inclusion comes as a welcome surprise, considering months of speculation surrounding his potential allegiance switch to Qatar. At 23 years old, Ashe's experience and proven track record make him a crucial asset in the relay lineup. Joining him are Enoch Adegoke, a finalist at the Tokyo Olympics, alongside James Taiwo Emmanuel and Chidera Ezeakor. This combination of speed and experience promises a formidable force on the track. In the men's and mixed 4x400m events, Chidi Okezie, a gold medalist at the All-African Games, will be a key figure, anchoring the team alongside Emmanuel Ojeli and Sikiru Adeyemi. His versatility and ability to compete at a high level in multiple events further strengthens Nigeria's overall chances. The women's 4x100m team will be spearheaded by Blessing Ogundiran, who has emerged as a top contender, tying for the fastest woman in the world this year with a remarkable 10.98 seconds in the 100 meters, achieved just last weekend. Her form and performance are a source of great optimism for the team's prospects in the relay. This blend of established stars and rising talents sets the stage for thrilling races and potential triumphs.

The women's 4x400m team will be anchored by Patience Okon George, a veteran athlete and multiple medalist at the All-African Games. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable in guiding the team to success. The team also includes Anita Enaruna, a fast-rising athlete currently on an elite NCAA scholarship with Arizona State University, representing a bright future for Nigerian athletics. The historical context of Nigeria's participation in the World Athletics Relays adds another layer of excitement. The nation has previously secured medals, including a bronze in the inaugural 2014 edition. Furthermore, the quartet of Blessing Okagbare, Regina George, Dominique Duncan, and Christy Udoh achieved a historic gold medal in the 4x200m event in 2015, representing the country's best performance to date. This legacy of success fuels the current team's ambition and inspires them to aim for similar achievements in 2026. The competition in Gabrone, Botswana, will be fierce, with top-tier nations vying for qualification spots and medals. However, the Nigerian team, with its blend of experience, talent, and strategic planning, is well-positioned to make a significant impact. The focus will now be on refining team chemistry, fine-tuning race strategies, and ensuring that each athlete is at the peak of their performance by the time they step onto the track in Botswana. The entire nation will be eagerly watching, hoping for a repeat of past glories and the emergence of new heroes.





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