Nigeria Announces 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures: Tariff Adjustments, Excise Duties, and Economic Growth

The Federal Government of Nigeria unveils the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, including tariff amendments, excise duties, and strategic adjustments to promote economic growth, trade facilitation, and compliance with ECOWAS and AfCFTA commitments.

The Federal Government has approved the implementation of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, encompassing new tariff amendments and excise duties on beverages and tobacco products, effective from April 1st, 2026. This comprehensive policy, outlined in a document released by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy , Wale Edun, introduces Supplementary Protection Measures (SPM) in alignment with the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) 2022–2027.

These measures aim to reshape the economic landscape and foster growth. The policy incorporates an Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) on 192 tariff lines, a revised import prohibition list targeting 17 items from non-ECOWAS countries, and a national list of 127 items with reduced import duties designed to bolster key sectors of the Nigerian economy. The document highlights a phased reduction of the 3 percent list under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the goal of eliminating these duties entirely by 2036, in accordance with Nigeria's commitments to ECOWAS and AfCFTA. Detailed examination reveals strategic adjustments in import duties. For instance, the import adjustment tax on crude palm oil has been set at a total effective rate of 28.75 percent, a notable decrease from previous high-tariff levels. Furthermore, fully-built passenger motor vehicles, four-wheel drive motor vehicles, and station wagons will now be subject to a total effective tariff of 40 percent, a significant reduction from the earlier 70 percent rate. The approved Supplementary Protection Measures include a prohibition list that applies to goods originating from non-ECOWAS member states, and this covers items such as purebred breeding animals, certain agricultural products, and hazardous materials. A national list containing 127 tariff lines will see reduced import duty rates, intended to stimulate expansion in important sectors of the Nigerian economy. \The implementation of these measures involves significant excise duty changes and a Green Tax Surcharge. According to the Finance Minister, the Green Tax Surcharge is scheduled to take effect from July 1st, 2026, while the revised rates for 2027 and 2028 are set to be implemented on January 1st of each year. The government is providing a 90-day grace period to importers, manufacturers, and service providers before the enforcement of the new excise duty rates. This window is designed to allow businesses to adapt to the new regulations. Additionally, Waste Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) has been added to the export prohibition list as part of these measures. The government has also provided a 90-day window for importers with existing Form ‘M’ and irrevocable trade agreements established before April 1st, 2026, enabling them to clear goods under the previous duty rates. The Nigerian government is keen on ensuring a smooth transition to these new fiscal policies, and the NESG projects that Nigeria’s GDP could reach 5.5% growth in 2026 with full policy consolidation. \This new fiscal policy package supersedes the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures. The government plans to publish the new measures in the Official Federal Government Gazette and urges strict compliance. The fiscal strategy aims to streamline trade, incentivize crucial economic sectors, and promote sustainable growth. It reflects Nigeria’s commitment to regional economic cooperation within ECOWAS and the broader AfCFTA framework. The careful adjustments to import duties and the introduction of new excise duties signal a deliberate effort to manage the country’s economy effectively. The 90-day grace period is a crucial component of the policy designed to mitigate disruption to trade and provide stakeholders with sufficient time to adapt to the new fiscal landscape. The government anticipates that these policies will stimulate economic growth, improve revenue collection, and strengthen Nigeria's economic position within the region and beyond





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