Nigeria Announces $118M Creative Industry Financing at CANEX 2026

Nigeria secures $118 million in funding for creative businesses at CANEX 2026. Vice President Shettima and Afreximbank drive IP protection and export growth in Lagos.

Senior officials from the Nigerian federal government and major development finance institutions unveiled financing arrangements totaling $118 million to support businesses in the creative industry. The funding agreements were signed at the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) WKND 2026 in Lagos, a major event aimed at transforming cultural assets into sustainable commercial enterprises. This substantial injection of capital is designed to address long-standing financing challenges that have historically hindered the growth and international competitiveness of Nigerian creative firms.

Core Financing Structure and Key Partners

The comprehensive funding package comprises three distinct facilities involving multiple high-profile institutions. The largest component is a $75 million facility jointly managed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). Additionally, the agreements include a $30 million financing arrangement and a $13 million grant. These two smaller facilities involve a strategic partnership between the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and Afreximbank. This multi-tiered financial approach ensures that creative entrepreneurs at various stages of business development can access the necessary capital to expand operations.

Also read CANEX WKND 2026 Opens in Lagos with 15,000 Participants and US$50,000 CreaThon Prize

Government Strategy for Commercializing Culture

Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized the shift from cultural celebration to economic capitalization during the opening ceremony of the four-day event. He stated that Nigeria must move beyond celebrating its cultural achievements to creating sustainable businesses from its creative assets. Representing President Bola Tinubu, Shettima argued that the country should convert its global cultural recognition into commercial opportunities and lasting wealth. He highlighted that the Federal Government is strengthening intellectual property protection, improving access to finance for creative businesses, and positioning Nigeria to benefit from international trade opportunities under frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Afreximbank Leadership and Regional IP Goals

Dr. George Elombi, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, stressed the importance of ensuring that creators retain greater economic value from their intellectual property. He observed that while African musicians, filmmakers, and other creative professionals have achieved global recognition, much of the revenue generated from their works flows to operators of distribution channels, marketing platforms, and intellectual property entities located outside the continent. To counter this, Elombi disclosed that Afreximbank had increased its financing commitment to Africa's creative industries from an initial $500 million to $2 billion for the 2024 to 2027 period. He urged participants to ensure the Lagos Deal Room generates several times the more than $540 million in deals facilitated at the 2024 CANEX gathering in Algiers, Algeria.

Advertisement

Policy Frameworks and Investment Programs

Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, outlined specific government interventions designed to improve the investment environment for creative businesses. She identified the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy, the Creative Sector Investment Playbook, and the iDICE programme as critical pillars of this support. The iDICE programme is a $617 million Federal Government initiative implemented by the Bank of Industry and co-financed by the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement, and the Islamic Development Bank. This program supports technology and creative enterprises through financing, enterprise development, skills training, and infrastructure development, directly linking Nigerian firms to global capital markets.

Market Impact and Future Deal Room Expectations

The financing commitments arrive amidst broader efforts to increase Nigeria's share of the economic value generated by the global creative industry, particularly in music, film, fashion, and other cultural products. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, reaffirmed the state's commitment to developing its creative industry by focusing on intellectual property protection and commercial transactions. The CANEX Deal Room is designed to facilitate direct engagements between businesses seeking funding and investors interested in opportunities in the sector. Under the arrangement, iDICE plans to engage between 15 and 20 businesses and facilitate between 40 and 50 meetings between investors and enterprises, signaling a robust push toward tangible economic outcomes for the creative sector in the coming months.