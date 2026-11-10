UK Backs Nigeria 750 Million Dollar Pension Infrastructure Fund

The UK has backed a Nigerian pension industry plan to create a 750 million dollar infrastructure fund, with 19 pension funds already expressing interest and an initial 350 million dollar close expected in 2027.

The United Kingdom has backed plans by Nigeria's pension industry to establish a 750 million dollar infrastructure investment fund aimed at mobilising retirement savings and development finance for energy, transport and digital infrastructure projects.

The initiative has attracted interest from 19 Nigerian pension funds. It is expected to mobilise about 600 million dollars from domestic pension funds and at least 150 million dollars from development finance institutions. The partnership was formalised through an agreement signed between the Pension Industry Leadership Council and UK-funded development agency FSD Africa, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. According to PenCom, the agreement was signed in Lagos on November 10, 2026.

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Fund Structure and Technical Support

The proposed investment platform was developed by Nigerian Pension Fund Administrators with support from the National Pension Commission and FSD Africa. Under the agreement, FSD Africa will provide technical assistance and expert advice to support the establishment of the fund. That support includes the competitive selection of a fund manager, engagement with prospective investors and development finance institutions, capacity building and necessary regulatory reforms.

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The platform is targeting an initial capital mobilisation of 350 million dollars at its first close in 2027, before expanding to its ultimate target of 750 million dollars. At its final target size, Nigerian pension funds are expected to provide approximately 80 per cent of the capital, while development finance institutions will contribute at least 20 per cent.

The fund, identified as PIIP, will focus on equity and quasi-equity investments, with at least 60 per cent of its portfolio allocated to Nigerian infrastructure projects. The balance may be invested in selected regional markets. The proposed structure will comprise a naira-denominated core investment fund and a separate co-investment vehicle, allowing participating pension funds to invest alongside the main fund in selected projects. A parallel foreign-currency investment vehicle may also be established to accommodate international investors.

Pipeline Projects and Official Support

An initial assessment of Nigeria's infrastructure pipeline identified 39 projects with potential relevance to the proposed investment platform, representing approximately 20 billion dollars in financing needs. Speaking on the partnership, the UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said the UK is proud to partner with Nigeria's pension industry and PenCom to progress the investment. Baxter said both countries are prioritising the challenge of attracting more domestic capital, including from pension funds, into the real economy.

He added that it is great to see Nigeria making concrete progress and to be part of opportunities to turn the ambition into investment, jobs, and economic growth. The Director-General of PenCom and Chair of the Pension Industry Leadership Council, Omolola Oloworaran, said the initiative would provide an opportunity to deploy long-term pension capital into productive infrastructure investments without compromising contributors' retirement savings.

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Oloworaran said the pension industry holds the largest pool of long-term savings capital in the country and is committed to mobilising it to deepen infrastructure development while safeguarding retirement savings. She described the proposed investment platform as timely and said the MoU is the first step the industry is taking, adding that it is just the beginning.

The Chief Executive Officer of FSD Africa, Mark Napier, said the initiative was intended to address the gap between Africa's substantial institutional savings and its infrastructure financing requirements. Napier said Africa has significant institutional capital while at the same time facing big infrastructure funding deficits, describing it as a paradox observed for several years.

Regional Demand and Economic Growth

He said FSD Africa is keen to work with PenCom and Nigeria's pension industry to address the gap and unlock the capital they manage towards Nigeria's priority infrastructure. The initiative comes amid growing demand for long-term infrastructure financing across Nigeria and the wider African region, particularly in energy, transportation and digital connectivity. By connecting institutional investors with viable infrastructure opportunities, the proposed platform is expected to strengthen Nigeria's capital markets and stimulate economic activity.

It is also expected to improve connectivity, support business expansion and create opportunities for jobs and sustainable economic growth. The partnership forms part of broader UK-Nigeria efforts to deepen capital markets, mobilise domestic investment and direct long-term financing towards infrastructure development and economic growth.