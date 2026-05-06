Nigeria and U.S. Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Insecurity

Nigeria and the United States have launched Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups (DITWGs) under the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap to enhance military collaboration amid escalating insecurity. Despite these efforts, insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to intensify attacks, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current strategies.

Nigeria and the United States have launched Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups (DITWGs) as part of the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap, aiming to strengthen military ties amid rising insecurity in the country.

The initiative, announced by Samaila Uba, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ), focuses on enhancing intelligence gathering and training support for Nigerian forces, rather than direct combat involvement. American officials clarified that the drones deployed in North-west Nigeria are used solely for surveillance and reconnaissance, with U.S. personnel serving in advisory roles rather than frontline operations. This move follows public concerns about foreign military intervention in Nigeria’s internal security matters.

Despite these efforts, security conditions have worsened, with insurgent groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) escalating attacks on military bases and civilian populations in northern Nigeria. Recent incidents, including deadly raids and suicide bombings in the North-east, highlight the persistence and adaptability of extremist groups, casting doubt on the effectiveness of current counterterrorism strategies.

During the inauguration of the working groups, Cate Dave, the head of the U.S. delegation, emphasized the need to build resilient defence institutions and improve strategic planning to prevent terrorists from establishing safe havens. He noted that long-term counterterrorism success requires more than just battlefield victories.

Nigeria’s delegation leader, Air Vice Marshal Francis Edosa, stated that the partnership would boost the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces and improve their ability to respond to emerging threats across the country and the broader region. Both sides underscored the importance of achieving tangible results, ensuring accountability, and maintaining collaboration to enhance security and stability in the region.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to address Nigeria’s security challenges through international cooperation, though the worsening situation on the ground suggests that more comprehensive strategies may be needed to curb the growing influence of extremist groups





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Nigeria-US Military Cooperation Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups Boko Haram ISWAP Counterterrorism Strategies

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