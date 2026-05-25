Nigeria and Turkey Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Solid Minerals Cooperation

Nigeria and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the solid minerals sector. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Nigeria and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the solid minerals sector . The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The partnership marks a significant step toward deepening economic collaboration between both nations. Nigeria is ready to leverage Turkey’s technological advancement and expertise in mining exploration, training, digitisation, licensing systems, and capacity building to accelerate reforms and growth within the sector. President Bola Tinubu has given full backing to efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with Turkey in the mining and energy sectors.

Nigeria has introduced reforms in the solid minerals sector over the past three years, transforming the operating environment and making the sector more attractive to investors. The reforms have triggered increased inflows of foreign direct investment into the sector, while assuring investors of the federal government’s commitment to security and lawful mining operations. The mining marshals established by the federal government have intensified the crackdown on illegal mining activities across the country.

Over 300 illegal mining operators, including foreign nationals, have been arrested, while more than 150 prosecutions are currently ongoing. Over 100 illegal mining sites have been recovered and returned to legitimate licence owners as part of efforts to restore investor confidence and strengthen lawful operations in the sector. The partnership is strategic and timely, noting that global energy security now requires stronger international cooperation.

Turkish companies are eager to invest in Nigeria due to the remarkable initiatives the government has put in place. Several Turkish industrial manufacturers and companies are interested in expanding operations into Nigeria beyond mining, particularly in energy and hydrocarbons. Nigeria is a major player in the hydrocarbon industry, and Turkey is strategically expanding its engagement with African markets, with Nigeria positioned as a critical gateway for broader economic and energy partnerships across the continent





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Nigeria Turkey Solid Minerals Sector Bilateral Cooperation Economic Collaboration Mining Exploration Capacity Building Reforms Foreign Direct Investment Energy Security

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