Nigeria and Morocco to Sign $25 Billion Gas Pipeline Agreement

Nigeria and Morocco are set to formalize a $25 billion agreement for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, a project that will span 6,900 km, with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The project, backed by ECOWAS, aims to boost economic integration, facilitate electricity generation, and position Morocco as a key energy link.

The Nigeria n government is poised to solidify its energy partnership with Morocco by signing a formal intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for a substantial $25 billion gas pipeline project before the year's end. This ambitious undertaking, the Africa n Atlantic Gas Pipeline , is projected to span approximately 6,900 kilometers, traversing both offshore and onshore routes. The pipeline's capacity is estimated at 30 billion cubic meters of gas, with a significant portion, 15 billion cubic meters, allocated for both Moroccan consumption and export to European markets. The project is expected to significantly bolster economic integration across West Africa by facilitating increased electricity generation and fostering industrial and mining development. Simultaneously, the pipeline will serve to strategically position Morocco as a crucial energy conduit between Africa and Europe.

Following the signing of the agreement, a high-level authority, encompassing ministers from all 13 participating countries, will be established in Nigeria to oversee political and regulatory aspects. Furthermore, a dedicated project company will be jointly established in Morocco, involving ONHYM and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, to manage the execution, financing, and construction phases. This project has generated considerable interest owing to its scale, phased implementation, and strategic significance.

The project's phased approach allows for early value creation, with the initial phase connecting Morocco to gas fields in Mauritania and Senegal, followed by a link between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. The final segment will then connect Ghana to Nigeria’s gas fields. Each segment is designed as a self-sufficient system, enabling the delivery of early benefits. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc, is actively supporting the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline initiative. Despite the Nigerian government's yet-to-be-disclosed details regarding the agreement's signing, this development underscores the expanding relationship between Nigeria and Morocco, which includes previous collaboration on fertiliser production. Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous nation, is also the continent’s leading oil producer and is home to the Dangote refinery, owned by Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote. This significant investment in the gas pipeline project is a crucial step towards strengthening regional energy security and fostering economic growth within the region, further solidifying the strategic importance of Nigeria and Morocco on the African continent.

The Nigerian government's commitment to the gas pipeline project reflects a broader trend of collaboration and strategic investments aimed at diversifying its energy portfolio and bolstering its economic influence within the region and internationally. The partnership with Morocco represents a significant opportunity to access new markets and generate revenue, as well as to improve the infrastructure necessary for economic development. The project's capacity to boost industrial and mining development will create opportunities for economic growth across several West African countries. The creation of a dedicated project company will encourage foreign investment into the project which in turn supports job creation and economic growth. This large-scale infrastructure project will have a positive impact on the environment. It is an important step towards energy independence and sustainable development across the region. Moreover, the project's phased implementation strategy suggests a pragmatic approach, focusing on delivering tangible benefits in the near term while building towards a larger, more comprehensive solution. The involvement of ECOWAS signifies that this project is not just a bilateral agreement but an initiative that has the potential to benefit the entire subregion. In addition to Nigeria and Morocco, the project is expected to positively impact several other African countries like Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritania, and Senegal among other countries





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