Nigeria and Barbados Advance $32 Million Pharmaceutical IV Fluids Plant

A $32 million pharmaceutical project will build an IV fluids plant in Barbados with 12 million units of annual capacity by 2029.

The governments of Nigeria and Barbados are advancing a $32 million pharmaceutical manufacturing project that will establish a major intravenous (IV) fluids production facility in Barbados, with an initial annual capacity of 12 million units. The IV fluids plant is expected to begin production in 2029.

The initiative involves Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturer AMA Medical Manufacturing, Barbados Pharmaceutical Inc. (BPI) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). The project is designed to strengthen pharmaceutical supply chains, regional health security and industrial cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

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The project featured prominently at the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. It represents a step towards turning longstanding diplomatic and historical relations between the two regions into tangible industrial investments.

IV Fluids Plant Structure and Financing Mechanism

The IV fluids plant rests on two preliminary agreements: a memorandum of understanding between BPI and AMA Medical Manufacturing, and a project preparation facility term sheet between AMA Medical Manufacturing and Afreximbank.

Under the proposed arrangement, AMA Medical Manufacturing will contribute Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise. BPI will help develop production capacity in Barbados to serve Caribbean and international markets.

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Afreximbank is developing a financing framework that will combine project preparation assistance, senior debt, working capital and risk-bearing instruments. These tools are meant to support the establishment and eventual operation of the facility.

The partners also envisage expanding production beyond IV fluids to other pharmaceutical products. That expansion is subject to technical, commercial and regulatory assessments.

Government Leaders and WTO Views on the Partnership

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), described the partnership as another demonstration of Nigeria's determination to deepen economic relations with Caribbean countries through productive industrial investments.

Akume said the collaboration would give Nigerian manufacturers opportunities to expand into new markets while promoting technology transfer, healthcare production and job creation. He linked the project to the wider potential of South-South Cooperation.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley welcomed the partnership as an important milestone in efforts by African and Caribbean nations to take greater responsibility for their economic development and healthcare security.

Mottley said a country's size should not determine the scale of its industrial ambitions. She noted that Barbados is a small island state, but its ambitions for its people and region are not small.

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World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described the initiative as a practical demonstration of how international trade and investment could strengthen healthcare systems by diversifying pharmaceutical production across developing economies.

Okonjo-Iweala pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said exposed serious vulnerabilities in global medical supply chains, particularly the concentration of essential pharmaceutical manufacturing in a limited number of countries. She said she was delighted to see the partnership taking shape and called it re-globalisation in action.

Healthcare Supply Chains and Next Steps for Africa-Caribbean Trade

The project remains subject to feasibility assessments, financing arrangements, regulatory approvals and construction agreements before full implementation can begin, with production targeted for 2029.

For Caribbean and African healthcare systems, the facility is intended to reduce dependence on imported essential medical products. It is also expected to create skilled employment in Barbados.

Nigerian manufacturers would gain access to new markets, according to Akume, while the partners see potential to widen the product range beyond IV fluids. Any such expansion depends on the assessments still to be completed.

The immediate next steps include completing feasibility work, securing financing, obtaining regulatory approvals and signing construction agreements. Only after these steps can the IV fluids plant in Barbados move into full implementation ahead of its planned 2029 production start.