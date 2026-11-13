Nigeria Ambassador Fani-Kayode Excludes SA Broadcast Over Diplomatic Snub

Nigerian envoy to South Africa, Ambassador Fani-Kayode, announces exclusion of the South African state broadcaster from his diplomatic speech following a livestream controversy during credential presentation.

Ambassador Fani-Kayode, the Nigeria n diplomat accredited to South Africa, has officially announced that the South Africa n state broadcaster will be excluded from airing his official address. This significant diplomatic measure follows a controversy surrounding the recent presentation of credentials ceremony, where the ambassador claimed that Nigeria n representatives were deliberately omitted from the live broadcast coverage.

Fani-Kayode noted that he was the final diplomat to present his credentials, stepping forward immediately after Antoine Michon, the French ambassador to South Africa. Following this specific protocol, the broadcast feed subsequently cut away to show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the assembled group of ambassadors, effectively bypassing the Nigerian envoy during the critical moments of his scheduled remarks.

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Accusations of Deliberate Omission

In a direct statement issued after the ceremony, Fani-Kayode asserted that the South African presidency had explicitly refused to air his speech. He detailed how the production team went a further step by cutting the Nigerian delegation out of the livestream completely, only returning to the feed after his entire speech had concluded. He emphasized that this exclusion was unique and targeted.

The ambassador stressed that Nigeria was the only country left out of the broadcast, a fact he repeated to ensure clarity. He interpreted this technical or editorial decision as a signal that certain elements within South Africa do not want to hear the Nigerian perspective or see its diplomatic representatives on official platforms, despite the formal nature of the event.

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Direct Engagement With President Ramaphosa

Following the ceremony, Fani-Kayode raised the issue directly with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the photo session. The Nigerian envoy noted that in fairness to the South African leader, Ramaphosa took him to the relevant officials responsible for the broadcast and acted with despatch to understand the situation. The President questioned the officials in the presence of the ambassador.

President Ramaphosa directed the officials to resolve the issue immediately, demonstrating a willingness to address the concern at the highest level. However, Fani-Kayode acknowledged that by the time these corrective actions were taken, it was too late. The broadcast had already moved on, and the Nigerian speech had been excluded from the official airtime, leaving the damage to the narrative already done.

Nationalist Stance and Future Plans

The ambassador declared that Nigeria is present in South Africa to stay as long as it is welcome and maintains the confidence of President Ramaphosa, a confidence he believes remains intact. He framed the incident not as a break in relations, but as a test of diplomatic resilience and a clear statement of Nigerian sovereignty and right to be heard on the global stage.

To ensure transparency and provide evidence of the exclusion, Fani-Kayode announced plans to release a recording of his speech, which was successfully captured by two Nigerian television stations present at the event. He also stated he would share footage of his direct complaint to President Ramaphosa, documenting the official response and the timeline of events from the Nigerian diplomatic perspective.

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This move represents a significant escalation in the diplomatic tone between the two nations, marking a shift from passive observation to active public relations strategy. By controlling the narrative through independent media and direct social channels, the Nigerian mission aims to counter any official narrative that might omit or misrepresent their diplomatic engagement in South Africa.