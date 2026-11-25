Nigeria's AfCFTA Coordination Office will host a 2027 financial boot camp to connect women and youth entrepreneurs with continental funding, bypassing infrastructure barriers to expand African market access.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigeria Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Coordination Office, has announced plans to organize a comprehensive financial boot camp in 2027. This strategic initiative aims to connect women and youth entrepreneurs with crucial funding opportunities across the African continent.

2027 Boot Camp Targets Funding Access

National Coordinator Mrs Patience Okala disclosed the details of the upcoming financial boot camp during the AfCFTA Town Hall for Women and Youth in Trade held in Abuja on Tuesday. The primary objective of this initiative is to assist women- and youth-led businesses in accessing available financial facilities, thereby enabling them to expand their operations and compete effectively within the broader African market.

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Okala emphasized that the Coordination Office's mandate extends beyond merely sensitizing Nigerian businesses to market access. The office is also tasked with guiding these enterprises through the complex processes of entering and exploiting opportunities in the continental market, ensuring that products successfully move across borders.

Operationalizing Market Penetration Strategies

According to Okala, the access to the African market has already been opened following the signing of the agreement. The current focus is on how to penetrate these markets and operationalize the benefits for Nigerian businesses. The office is actively working to ensure that products are moving efficiently and addressing non-tariff barriers that hinder trade.

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The proposed boot camp will serve as a platform to bring together financial institutions that offer dedicated facilities for women-owned and youth-led businesses. This matchmaking effort will enable entrepreneurs to identify and access specific funding opportunities that were previously difficult to reach. Okala clarified that the Coordination Office does not have funds to distribute directly to entrepreneurs but is working to identify financing opportunities across the continent.

Adjustment Fund and Regulatory Coordination

Okala disclosed that the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund currently provides financing to large companies capable of absorbing at least $10 million. Although this facility is not currently designed for small and medium-sized enterprises, she added that one Nigerian woman-owned and woman-led company has already made significant progress in accessing this facility. The office is looking across the continent to identify where opportunities for financing are available and will lead businesses in that direction.

On the challenges of infrastructure and product standards confronting Nigerian exporters, Okala stated that the implementation of AfCFTA in Nigeria has adopted a whole-of-economy approach. This strategy involves relevant government agencies, private-sector organizations, and business groups working in unison to streamline export processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

Expanding Inclusion to 774 Local Government Areas

Director-General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women's Development, Dr Adedayo Laniyi, called for greater inclusion of women across Nigeria's 774 local government areas in the implementation of AfCFTA. Laniyi stated that the Centre, in collaboration with the AfCFTA Coordination Office, would support advocacy, research, knowledge-based training, and entrepreneurship development to prepare Nigerian women for opportunities in the continental market.

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Laniyi explained that the Centre's involvement is not limited to promoting women's participation in trade but also reflects the need to place women at the center of Nigeria's national development agenda. She emphasized that the proposed entrepreneurial and financial boot camp would help women develop the capacity, knowledge, and innovation required to compete in the African market.

She expressed optimism about Nigerian women's potential to capitalize on the continental market, citing the emergence of a woman-owned and woman-managed Nigerian business among companies identified as eligible for the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund. Laniyi urged that the initiative should reach women across different communities, including women with disabilities, girls, and other vulnerable groups, rather than concentrating on a limited number of beneficiaries.