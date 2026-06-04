Nigeria Advances Towards State Police Implementation After Presidency Consultations

The Presidency announces substantial progress on constitutional amendments for state police, following extensive consultations with the National Assembly and security agencies, as part of efforts to decentralise policing and improve internal security.

Nigeria is advancing towards the establishment of state police , with significant progress made on the constitutional framework required to decentralise policing, according to the Presidency.

This development follows months of consultations involving the Presidency, the National Assembly, and security authorities aimed at strengthening the nation's security architecture. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, revealed the update after a consultative meeting on state police held at the State House in Abuja. He stated that deliberations began three to four months ago following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

While acknowledging the complexity involving constitutional and legal considerations, he confirmed that traction has been gained and amendments are expected soon. The immediate focus is on constitutional amendments, with enabling legislation to follow. Gbajabiamila noted broad national support, with the debate now centred on designing the most effective legal and institutional framework. President Tinubu, a long-time advocate, will receive a comprehensive report on the consultations.

Attendees at the meeting included Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Deputy Speaker of the House Benjamin Kalu, Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu, and other senior officials. Proponents argue state police would improve internal security, grassroots intelligence, and state-level response to threats. Nigeria's current policing is federally controlled via the Nigeria Police Force. President Tinubu has urged lawmakers to fast-track related bills, citing the inevitability of state police to tackle insecurity.

Supporters highlight benefits such as enhanced local intelligence, community-based security, and quicker emergency responses. Critics, however, warn of potential political interference by governors, funding challenges, and the risk of exacerbating ethnic or communal tensions. The renewed push coincides with escalating insecurity and mass kidnappings, including the May 15 attack on three schools in Oyo State where 39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted, sparking outrage, protests, and a teachers' strike.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, assured protesting teachers of rescue efforts and warned against politicising insecurity





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State Police Constitutional Amendment Bola Tinubu Security Decentralisation Nigeria Police Force Femi Gbajabiamila National Assembly Insecurity Kidnappings Oyo State

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