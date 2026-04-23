Nigeria Achieves 91.4% Aviation Safety Rating Following ICAO Audit

Nigeria’s aviation sector has received a significant boost with a 91.4% safety rating from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a substantial improvement from the previous 70% score. This achievement reflects the country’s commitment to enhancing aviation safety standards and addressing identified deficiencies.

Nigeria has achieved a remarkable milestone in aviation safety , securing a 91.4 percent safety rating following a comprehensive audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization ( ICAO ).

This represents a substantial leap forward from the 70 percent score attained during the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme conducted in August and September of 2023, which had previously fallen short of the globally recognized benchmark. The positive assessment stems from the recently concluded ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), which took place from April 15th to April 22nd, 2026.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) officially announced the improved rating on Thursday via its official X account, signaling a significant boost to the nation’s aviation sector and its international standing. The ICVM, as explained by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, is a rigorous and independent evaluation of a country’s aviation safety oversight system. It meticulously examines the effectiveness of the system, pinpointing both its strengths and areas that require further development and improvement.

Mr. Najomo highlighted that the current outcome is a direct result of Nigeria’s dedicated efforts to address the shortcomings identified in the 2023 audit. While acknowledging the positive progress, he also emphasized that the findings are still subject to further validation by ICAO’s Safety and Air Navigation Oversight Audit Section, ensuring a thorough and unbiased review.

There is a strong sense of optimism within the NCAA that continued implementation of corrective actions will lead to even further enhancements in the country’s safety rating. Following the 2023 audit results, Nigeria proactively undertook a detailed root cause analysis to understand the underlying issues contributing to the lower score. This analysis led to the development of comprehensive corrective action plans designed to address the identified deficiencies.

These plans were subsequently validated by ICAO, demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to resolving the issues and aligning with international standards. The NCAA has affirmed its commitment to thoroughly reviewing and implementing the recommendations stemming from the latest audit. This ongoing process is crucial for strengthening safety oversight capabilities and ensuring full compliance with global aviation regulations.

Mr. Najomo also extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and various other key agencies for their collaborative efforts, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency. The ICVM is an integral part of ICAO’s continuous monitoring approach, designed to assess how effectively nations address safety concerns and adhere to established global aviation standards.

This achievement underscores Nigeria’s dedication to providing a safe and secure aviation environment for both its citizens and international travelers, and positions the country as a leader in aviation safety within the African continent. The improved rating is expected to attract increased investment in the aviation sector, boost tourism, and enhance Nigeria’s overall economic prospects.

The NCAA will continue to work diligently with all stakeholders to maintain and improve upon this positive momentum, ensuring the long-term sustainability of aviation safety in Nigeria





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aviation Safety ICAO NCAA Nigeria Aviation Audit Safety Rating Aviation Standards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FCCPC Signs MoU With LASCOPA To Enhance Consumer ProtectionThe Commission noted that the recoveries followed investigations into unfair practices within the aviation sector.

Read more »

NNPC Ltd and the future of Nigeria, By Dan D KunlePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

JetA1: Adeyemi explains how NMDPRA intervention halted aviation shutdown, airfare hikeAnalyst and oil and gas expert, Tunde Adeyemi explained how Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory intervention helped end impeding airfare hikes and airline shutdowns over a surge in aviation fuel known as Jet A1. He disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more »

CBN Settling Outstanding Liabilities To Strengthen Nigeria-UK Aviation Ties– TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is clearing outstanding obligations owed to foreign airlines, in a bid to strengthen the Nigeria-UK aviation sector relations.

Read more »

ICAO: Nigeria Scores 91.4% In Aviation Safety RatingNigeria has recorded 91.4% per cent aviation safety rating following the latest assessment by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), marking one of its strongest performances in recent years

Read more »

Sirika Fraud Trial: Court Rejects Key Evidence Against Former Aviation MinisterA court has ruled against the EFCC in the fraud trial of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, rejecting extra-judicial statements from his daughter and son-in-law due to non-compliance with the ACJA regarding mandatory video recording. This decision significantly impacts the prosecution's case.

Read more »