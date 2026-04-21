Nigeria Accelerates Primary Healthcare Revitalisation with Extensive Infrastructure and Workforce Reforms

Nigeria reports significant progress in its 2026 primary healthcare reforms, citing the upgrade of 3,000 centers, the retraining of over 78,000 workers, and the implementation of solar power and essential drug supply chains to strengthen local health delivery.

Nigeria is currently witnessing a transformative phase in its primary healthcare sector as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency ( NPHCDA ) aggressively pursues a comprehensive reform agenda. During the first quarter of 2026 media briefing held in Abuja, Mr. Aina, a leading official of the agency, provided a detailed progress report on the ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering the nation's grassroots healthcare infrastructure.

The strategy, which centers on four pillars—infrastructure development, human resource capacity building, sustainable financing, and rigorous accountability—marks a significant pivot toward operational efficiency. By prioritizing these areas, the federal government aims to ensure that the primary healthcare system serves as a reliable bedrock for the millions of citizens who rely on these local facilities for their everyday medical needs. Since the inception of these reforms roughly two years ago, the agency has initiated work on over 4,113 primary healthcare centers across the nation. This is not merely a cosmetic renovation program; it represents a fundamental overhaul of the physical and operational standards of these facilities. Mr. Aina highlighted that over 3,000 centers have already undergone significant upgrades, ensuring they meet modern functional standards. A critical aspect of this project is the integration of solar power systems to address chronic electricity deficits, with a recent milestone being the commissioning of 371 solar-powered units in areas such as Apo. Furthermore, the agency has integrated essential Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services into these facilities, recognizing that a sanitary environment is foundational to effective healthcare delivery. Currently, more than 53 percent of the nation's primary health centers are classified as fully functional, reflecting a 59 percent increase in operational capacity since the program began. Human capital development stands as the most critical pillar of these reforms. Acknowledging that facilities are only as effective as the professionals staffing them, the agency has launched an ambitious retraining program for frontline health workers. Under the directive of the President, a massive effort to retrain 120,000 existing health workers is well underway, with 78,054 personnel already having completed the specialized integrated curriculum. To complement this, the NPHCDA has introduced a state-of-the-art e-learning platform that allows frontline staff to access medical modules remotely, thereby reducing travel costs and training barriers. To address the challenge of medicine affordability, the federal government has directly intervened by purchasing essential drugs and distributing them to facilities nationwide, shielding the most vulnerable citizens from the inflationary pressures of rising pharmaceutical costs. As the country moves further into 2026, the focus remains on consolidating these gains to ensure that the revitalized healthcare network provides measurable and lasting health outcomes for all Nigerians





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Primary Healthcare Nigeria Health Reform NPHCDA Public Health Infrastructure Health Workforce Training

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EDITORIAL: Foreign Travel Advisories: Nigeria should invoke reciprocityAre Nigerian citizens in the US and at home guided by any travel advisory for their safety when visiting the US and other countries with major issues relating to street criminality and organised violence?

Read more »

Cleric urges Tinubu to tackle insecurity, economic hardship in northern Nigeria urgentlyThe Chairman of TEKAN/ECWA, Rev. Andemun Musa, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action in addressing the persistent security challenges in Northern Nigeria, particularly what he described as targeted attacks on Christians. Rev.

Read more »

On the IMF’s recent numbers on the economy, By Uddin IfeanyiPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Beyond the creeklines: A Yenagoa chronicle, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

APC Announces 2026 Primary Election Schedule for 2027 General PollsThe All Progressives Congress has released a detailed timetable for its 2026 primary elections, setting the stage for the 2027 general elections while outlining costs and screening procedures for aspirants.

Read more »

Over One Million Children Vaccinated Against Malaria in Four Nigerian StatesNigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency reports that over one million children have received at least one dose of the malaria vaccine in Kebbi, Bayelsa, Ondo, and Bauchi states. The rollout utilizes the R21/Matrix-M vaccine and faces challenges related to ensuring completion of the four-dose schedule. The government is also increasing investment in primary healthcare.

Read more »