Nigeria: Abuja High Court Sentences Man to Death for 2014 Bombing

A 37-year-old man, Zakaria Garba, has been sentenced to death by hanging over his involvement in the 2014 bombing at the major motor park in Nyanya, Abuja.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a 37-year-old man, Zakaria Garba, to death by hanging over his involvement in the 2014 bombing at the major motor park in Nyanya, one of the bustling, highly populated communities on the border between Abuja , the Nigeria n capital city, and the neighbouring Nasarawa State.

No fewer than 70 people were killed, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the devastating bombing. The judge, James Omotsoho, in his judgement delivered during the just-concluded Abuja mass trial of suspected terrorists, also imposed a life imprisonment on Mr Garba on one of the five counts preferred against him. The defendant was convicted by Mr Omotosho after pleading guilty to all five counts brought against him by the federal government.

The case was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice. The judge sentenced Mr Garba to a 35-year jail term each on counts one and two, a life imprisonment on count three, a death sentence on counts four and five.

In count three, which attracted a life imprisonment, Mr Garba and others now at large, were accused of knowingly conspiring among themselves to commit acts of terrorism by planning and coordinating the bombing of Nyanya Motor Park, Abuja through the use of explosives devices, which bombing resulted in the death of over 70 persons and injured several others. The offence is punishable under Section 17 of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.

In count four, which also attracted capital punishment, the terrorist was accused of knowingly and intentionally causing the detonation of explosives devices at Nyanya Motor Park with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm to members of the public, which act resulted in over 70 (Seventy) persons' death and injuries to several others. Also, in count five, which attracted death penalty, the convict and others now at large were said to have, sometime in 2014 while at the Nyanya Motor Park, FCT Abuja, participated in an act of terrorism which caused the death of over 70 (Seventy) persons by detonating explosives.

According to the charge, you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(3) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013. Mr Omotosho also handed down various prison terms to some other terrorists who pleaded guilty to the separate terrorism charges filed against them. Ali Mohammed, in case marked number: FHC/KNJ/CR/1020/2026, was sentenced to a 25-year jail term on count one and 15-year imprisonment on count two.

Tujan Mohammed, in a case marked: FHC/KNJ/CR/954/2026, also bagged a 20-year jail term in the one count preferred against him by the federal Government. For Salisu Bala, the judge convicted and sentenced him to a 20-year imprisonment in count two but discharged and acquitted him in counts one and three in the charge marked: FHC/KNJ/CR/963/2026.

NAN reports that during this just concluded round of mass trial took place in the Federal High Court in Abuja, while the previous editions held at the military base in Kainji, Niger State, which holds terrorism suspects from different parts of the country. The AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, a SAN, who led the federal government's team of lawyer for the prosecution, said the government was determined to stamp out terrorism and related activities from the country.





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