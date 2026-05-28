Nigeria is facing a crisis where citizens are increasingly paying ransom to kidnappers, with the National Bureau of Statistics revealing that Nigerians paid approximately ₦2.23 trillion as ransom between May 2023 and April 2024 alone.

Nigeria : A country that pays to survive, as kidnappers and bandits operate with confidence, By Lanre OgundipeAdewale Ajadi at 60: Why hope still matters in Nigeria , By Emmanuel Agbo Nigeria cannot secure its future without early childhood investment, By Hope Lekwa & Omei Bongos.

The country is facing a crisis where citizens are increasingly paying ransom to kidnappers, with the National Bureau of Statistics revealing that Nigerians paid approximately ₦2.23 trillion as ransom between May 2023 and April 2024 alone. This has led to a normalisation of ransom as part of the everyday economic life in Nigeria, with entire households now budgeting for survival contingencies.

The kidnappers and bandits operate with the behavioural confidence of economic actors who believe the system around them is weak, penetrated, compromised, frightened, or predictable. They issue deadlines, negotiate prices, impose levies, relocate populations, dictate movement, and sometimes kill even after payment. This is no longer random violence, but organised extraction.

The Defence Chief, General Christopher Musa, has acknowledged that bad intelligence and misleading informants have hampered operations against kidnappers, suggesting that the problem may not merely be military insufficiency, but systemic intelligence compromise and local collaboration networks deeply embedded within affected communities and operational corridors. The crisis has led to fear itself consuming capital, with legitimate sectors suffering contraction.

Farmers flee agricultural zones, interstate trade weakens, tourism disappears, transport routes become economically unreliable, and schools shut down temporarily in vulnerable areas. The situation is complex, with multiple actors involved in the supply chain, including those who launder the proceeds, supply weapons, purchase fuel, move food, provide intelligence, and protect the networks. The crisis has become a threat to the country's future, and it requires a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of the problem.

The country needs to interrogate the uncomfortable realities surrounding the crisis, including who profits from prolonged instability, who benefits from endless emergency procurements, who feeds the protection economy, who launders the proceeds, and who keeps supplying operational intelligence to criminal groups. The crisis has exposed the vulnerability of the country's economy and the need for a robust and effective response to address the situation.

The government, civil society, and the international community must work together to address the crisis and find a lasting solution to the problem





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Nigeria Kidnappers Bandits Ransom National Bureau Of Statistics Defence Chief General Christopher Musa Systemic Intelligence Compromise Local Collaboration Networks Fear Capital Legitimate Sectors Farmers Agricultural Zones Interstate Trade Tourism Transport Routes Schools

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