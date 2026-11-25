Nigeria Police confirm 30 deaths in Wawa reprisal attack following the murder of Mallam Bawa Muhammed. DIG Nadada visits Borgu to assess security and deploy tactical teams.

The Nigeria Police Force has officially confirmed that thirty residents of Niger State lost their lives in a violent reprisal attack. This tragedy occurred in the Wawa community within the Borgu Local Government Area. The violence was a direct response to the earlier killing of the local village head, Mallam Bawa Muhammed. Official sources corrected earlier media reports that had significantly inflated the casualty figures.

Police Confirm Thirty Deaths in Wawa Attack

CSP Ani Iniedu, the Force Public Relations Officer, released a detailed statement following an on-the-spot visit to the affected areas. The visit was led by DIG Shehu Umar Nadada, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations. CSP Iniedu clarified that the death toll stands at thirty people, not the sixty-four figures previously circulated in the media. This correction addresses the confusion surrounding the scale of the violence that engulfed the region earlier in the month.

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The statement provided a clear timeline of the devastating events. On the 21st November 2026, bandit attacks targeted the Lumma Ba'are community in Borgu. These initial attacks claimed six lives and resulted in the burning of several houses in the area. The violence did not end there, as the attackers moved to target the broader community structure.

Later that same day, a suspected reprisal attack struck the Wawa community. This subsequent wave of violence resulted in the loss of over thirty lives. CSP Iniedu emphasized that the thirty confirmed deaths in Wawa were a direct consequence of the initial bandit incursions. The police force has established a direct link between the two separate but related violent incidents.

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DIG Nadada Assesses Security in Borgu LGA

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu deployed DIG Nadada to Niger State to conduct a thorough on-the-spot assessment. The directive came after allegations emerged that Fulani groups may have led the bandits to the community where Mallam Bawa Muhammed was killed. The village head was murdered alongside five other people during these incidents. The allegations suggested a coordinated effort to destabilize the local area through targeted violence.

DIG Nadada conducted his operational assessment visit on Tuesday, the 24th November 2026. He was accompanied by CP Salisu Fago, the Commissioner of Police for the Niger State Command. The senior security team also included tactical commanders and the Chairman of the Borgu Local Government Area. This high-level presence underscores the gravity of the situation in the region.

The assessment team first visited the palace of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammed Dantoro, the Emir of Borgu, in New-Bussa. The visit served as a condolence call and a strategic engagement with the traditional ruler. DIG Nadada engaged in direct discussions with the Emirate Council about the ongoing security challenges. These meetings are critical for understanding the local dynamics that fuel such violence.

Security Forces Deploy Additional Tactical Teams

During the engagement with the Emir, DIG Nadada stressed the need for collective responsibility in sustaining peace. He warned that communal violence and reprisal attacks only exacerbate the existing insecurity in the region. The Deputy Inspector-General assured the Emirate Council that the Nigeria Police Force is working closely with relevant stakeholders. This collaboration aims to restore lasting peace in the Borgu Local Government Area.

DIG Nadada announced the immediate deployment of additional tactical personnel to the area. These reinforcements are intended to bolster the joint security teams already operating in the region. The additional assets are expected to improve the monitoring and rapid response capabilities of security agencies. This move is designed to prevent further retaliatory violence in the coming days.

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The security officials proceeded to Lumma Ba'are and Wawa communities after the palace visit. They conducted on-the-spot assessments and held stakeholders' engagements to address the grievances. The goal of these visits is to bridge the gap between security agencies and the affected communities. CSP Iniedu noted that sustaining peace requires active cooperation from all residents.

Investigation Continues Into Bandit Activities

The police investigation remains ongoing to identify the perpetrators of both the initial bandit attacks and the subsequent reprisal killings. Authorities are focusing on the allegations that external elements coordinated with local actors. DIG Nadada emphasized that security agencies are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. The deployment of tactical teams is a preventive measure to stop further bloodshed.

The tragedy in Niger State highlights the persistent threat of banditry and communal conflict in the region. The confirmation of thirty deaths in Wawa marks a significant escalation in the violence. The Nigeria Police Force is urging residents to cooperate with security agencies to neutralize these threats. The deployment of additional resources signals a firm government response to the crisis.

Residents in Borgu LGA are now under increased security surveillance as tactical teams rotate through the area. The next phase of operations will likely involve targeted arrests and intelligence gathering. DIG Nadada has set a precedent for immediate high-level intervention in such crises. The community remains on high alert for any signs of further retaliatory actions.

The correction of the death toll to thirty individuals provides a more accurate baseline for recovery efforts. CSP Iniedu's statement serves as the definitive account of the events in Wawa and Lumma Ba'are. The Nigeria Police Force continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure stability. The safety of the residents remains the primary objective of the ongoing security operations.