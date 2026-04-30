Niger State Police Command Implements Strict New Operational Directives

Commissioner of Police Adamu Abdullahi Elleman has issued a comprehensive directive to overhaul operational procedures within the Niger State Police Command, focusing on professionalism, accountability, and respect for constitutional rights. Key changes include a ban on police involvement in land disputes and consolidation of tactical teams.

The Niger State Police Command has undergone a significant overhaul in operational procedures following a comprehensive directive issued by Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman.

This directive, unveiled during a crucial end-of-month strategic conference at the Police Officers’ Mess in Minna, aims to fortify professional conduct, eliminate abuses of power, and guarantee unwavering compliance with constitutional policing principles throughout the command. The conference, a gathering of key leadership including Heads of Departments, Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers, served as a platform for Elleman to reiterate the Inspector-General of Police’s core tenets of professionalism, discipline, respect for human rights, and a firm stance against corruption.

He delivered a stern warning to all officers, emphasizing the unacceptability of incivility, misuse of authority, and inadequate oversight of subordinates. The Commissioner’s message was clear: the Niger State Police Command will operate with the highest standards of integrity and accountability. A particularly noteworthy aspect of the new directive is the complete prohibition of police intervention in land disputes.

CP Elleman underscored that officers are to completely abstain from involvement in matters of property ownership, classifying these as purely civil issues that fall under the jurisdiction of the courts. He clarified, however, that police intervention remains permissible – and indeed, mandated – when clear criminal activity is present, such as instances of forgery, illegal trespass, or intentional property damage.

This distinction is crucial, ensuring that law enforcement resources are focused on genuine criminal offenses rather than being entangled in civil disagreements. Furthermore, the Commissioner issued a strong condemnation of unlawful or extended detention of suspects without proper judicial authorization. He reminded officers of the fundamental constitutional right to the presumption of innocence and the imperative to conduct investigations that are both fair and legally sound.

This emphasis on due process is a cornerstone of the reforms, designed to protect citizens’ rights and maintain public trust in the police force. The directive also addresses concerns regarding the increasing number of tactical teams operating within the command. Recognizing the potential for fragmentation and lack of accountability, CP Elleman announced a consolidation of all violent crime response operations under a single, centrally managed unit.

This unit will operate under clearly defined standard procedures and will require all personnel to undergo mandatory training to enhance their professionalism and ensure accountability. This move is intended to streamline responses to serious crimes, improve coordination, and reduce the risk of misconduct.

In addition to these major policy changes, the Commissioner directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to intensify their supervision of personnel, implement measurable performance indicators, and prioritize thorough investigations of all cases. This includes a specific focus on preventing wrongful arrests and ensuring that prosecutions are built on solid evidence.

The overall goal is to create a police force that is not only effective in combating crime but also deeply committed to upholding the rights and freedoms of the citizens it serves. The implementation of these directives will be closely monitored, and CP Elleman has pledged to take decisive action against any officer found to be in violation of the new standards. This represents a significant step towards building a more professional, accountable, and trustworthy police force in Niger State





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Niger State Police CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman Police Directives Operational Conduct Accountability Human Rights Land Disputes Tactical Teams Police Reform Law Enforcement

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