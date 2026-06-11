Niger State Government Clarifies Reports of Bandit Attacks on Schools

The Niger State Government has issued a statement clarifying reports of bandit attacks on schools in Minna and its environs, stating that the claims are entirely unfounded and designed to create fear and panic among residents.

The Niger State Government has urged residents to go about their normal activities and disregard reports of bandit invasions in the state capital and other communities.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Obed Nana, made this known in a statement on Thursday, assuring residents, particularly school authorities, that Niger State remains safe, secure, and conducive for teaching and learning. The commissioner was reacting to reports of the invasion of some schools in Minna and its environs, as well as the alleged abduction of pupils, students, and teachers.

The reports sparked panic in some schools, resulting in the hurried closure of the affected institutions and the evacuation of pupils and teachers to their homes. Nana said the clarification became necessary following the circulation of what he described as ‘false and misleading reports on some social media platforms alleging banditry attacks on schools in Bosso, Kpakungu, Sabon-Wuse, Lambata, and other parts of the state.

’ The Niger State Ministry of Information and Orientation wishes to reassure parents, guardians, students, and the general public that schools across Niger State remain safe, secure, and conducive for teaching and learning. This clarification becomes necessary following the circulation of false and misleading reports on some social media platforms alleging banditry attacks on schools in Bosso, Kpakungu, Sabon-Wuse, Lambata, and other parts of the state.

The Ministry, in consultation with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the Niger State Police Command, and other relevant security agencies, can confirm that the reported incidents did not occur. Security assessments and independent verifications conducted by the appropriate authorities have established that the claims are entirely unfounded and designed to create fear, panic, and unnecessary anxiety among residents.

The Niger State Government remains fully committed to the safety and welfare of students, teachers, and all members of school communities. In line with this commitment, the government continues to work closely with security agencies, school administrators, community leaders, and other stakeholders to strengthen security architecture around educational institutions across the state.

Parents and guardians are therefore encouraged to remain calm and continue sending their children and wards to school, as adequate measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property within and around school environments. The Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, has also directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to work closely with school administrators in line with school protection initiatives and police visibility patrols to ensure the safety of students, staff, and host communities.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in which he provided telephone numbers for members of the public to contact the command in the event of any security concern or suspicious activity. All rights reserved





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Niger State Government Bandit Attacks Schools Clarification False Reports Security Measures

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