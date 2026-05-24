Niger State FIDA Chairperson Raises Concern Over Child Abuse, Urges Parents to Pay Attention

The Chairperson of the Niger State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bolanle Jibogun, has raised concern over increasing cases of child abuse in the state, urging parents to pay closer attention to the safety and well-being of their children.

The Chairperson of the Niger State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bolanle Jibogun , has raised concern over increasing cases of child abuse in the state, urging parents to pay closer attention to the safety and well-being of their children.

She spoke shortly after FIDA celebrated the 2026 Children’s Day with children living with special needs at the Farid Centre in Minna. Jibogun said the group deliberately chose to celebrate with children with special needs ahead of the official Children’s Day because this year’s celebration coincides with the Sallah festivities. The FIDA chairperson, however, decried the rising rate of child abuse, noting that many cases are perpetrated by people familiar to the victims.

Parents must always know where their children are because most abuses happen at home and are committed by people the children know. Such cases should be reported, and people should not be afraid to speak up.

Speaking during the event, the Proprietor and Co-founder of Farid Centre, Amina Jumai Gimba, described the visit as a joyful and encouraging moment for the children, saying they felt energised, empowered and loved by the presence of guests who joined them to celebrate Children’s Day and the forthcoming Sallah festivities. She urged parents not to see children with special needs as burdens but as gifts from God who deserve love, care and support to develop their talents.

Also speaking, an Investigation Officer with the National Human Rights Commission representing the State Coordinator, Dr Nuhu Mohammed, Hassana Maiyaki, said the commission has maintained a working relationship with Farid Centre and FIDA in promoting the rights of women and children. She decried persistent abuse against children, describing them as vulnerable members of society who cannot defend themselves. Every child has the right to health, shelter and education.

The Director General of the Niger State Child Rights Agency, Ulmulkatum Mohammed, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting children against all forms of rights violations. She assured that the agency remains ready at all times to defend the rights of children and ensure justice wherever abuse occurs, while expressing delight at celebrating the day with the children at the centre





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Bolanle Jibogun Niger State FIDA Child Abuse Children's Day Farid Centre Sallah Festivities Child Rights Child Protection Child Abuse Prevention Child Rights Agency National Human Rights Commission Child Abuse Prevention Child Rights Child Protection Child Abuse Prevention Child Rights Agency National Human Rights Commission

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